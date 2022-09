Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors

Start your unforgettable trip by checking into the Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort for a breezy oceanfront experience in Palm Beach. Kids under 12 stay and eat for free and the Treasures of the Caribbean kids’ club is complimentary for guests. But today is about exploring Aruban fun for the young and young at heart.At Aruba’s Butterfly Farm in the Palm Beach area, walk through a tropical garden full of flittering butterflies. Here, you can see the life cycle of butterflies, plus get a look at butterfly habits and metamorphosis. If you go in the morning, you might even see butterflies emerging from their chrysalis and taking their first flights.Head to the Aruba Donkey Sanctuary where visitors can book a private donkey hugging and petting session and take a tour of the grounds. Donkeys have been on the island for more than 500 years, and this sanctuary in Bringamosa has about 100 donkeys that have found a safe home here. The Sanctuary has a visitor’s center, cold drinks, and donkey-themed gifts and souvenirs.To see marine life from above, grab some kayaks and head to Mangel Halto, one of the island’s most pristine and secluded beaches, where mangroves twist through the shore and allow you to paddle your way through shallow, shaded water. Mangroves support an array of sea life, so this is a great way to interact with nature with the whole crew.