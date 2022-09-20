Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors

A trip to Aruba isn’t complete without a visit to Arikok National Park, home to rugged coastline, protected plants and animals, and postcard-worthy views. See if you can spot some of the flora and fauna in the area, including donkeys, crabs, lizards, cacti, rabbits, and a variety of birds. You can also hike from the visitor’s center along the Miralamar Trail, which takes you to the Miralamar Gold Mine ruins for a sweeping view of Aruba.



Moro Beach, also called “Little Aruba,” after a large rock near the shore that’s shaped like Aruba, is worth a visit, too. Sit back and relax while staring out at the teal waters that are popular with surfers and bodyboarders. There are also two cave formations here, Fontein Cave and Quadirikiri Cave, which you can explore to learn about the park’s history and how the caves were formed. For the more adventurous sorts, enjoy climbing up more than 600 feet to Jamanota Hill to see the view from the highest point in Aruba. Children up to 17 years old get free admission. These journeys in Arikok National Park will leave you longing for more Aruban adventure long after you return home.



