Get Out on the Water in This Coastal Alabama Destination

Check into your accommodations at Perdido Beach Resort
, a beachfront hotel overlooking the white sand in Orange Beach. For VIP amenities, including complimentary breakfast and afternoon cocktails and appetizers in an exclusive lounge, choose a Club Level room.
With several well-equipped marinas, more than 100 charter boats
, and ample water sports outfitters, you’re in the perfect spot for deep-sea fishing excursions and sunset sails, as well as paddleboarding, parasailing, and kayaking.
Here, all paths seem to lead straight to the water. Rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard to explore the Coastal Alabama Back Bay Blueway
, which is a series of four distinct water trails with 21 launch sites. Paddlers can follow the Orange Beach Trail, Gulf State Park Trail, Little Lagoon Trail, and Fort Morgan Trail.
With your first day coming to an end, head to the Orange Beach Marina, where million-dollar yachts dock for a night of fine dining. At Fisher’s
, choose between Upstairs for an upscale meal or Dockside, its more casual sister venue. Or dine back at the resort at Voyagers
specializing in sustainable seafood and organic meat.