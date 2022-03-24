Get Out on the Water in This Coastal Alabama Destination

Long before European settlers arrived, Native Americans fished Gulf Coast waters, and by the 1800s, the area had become a mecca for commercial fishing vessels. A storied past of reliance on the sea is woven into nearly every aspect of life in Alabama’s coastal communities and a big part of what makes it such a rewarding place to visit. As a traveler, you reap the benefits of “blue space,” coastal places that research shows are associated with better physical and mental health, while savoring fresh seafood with a focus on sustainability and enjoying the rich maritime culture.