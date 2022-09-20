From Sunrise to Sunset in Aruba

The shallow waters at Surfside Beach make it a favorite for locals, and the sunrises here are simply incredible. Pick a spot under a kwihi tree and watch the sky fill with color as the day begins. You might see local anglers making their way out onto the water for the day, or early birds gliding across the water on paddle boards and canoes for a workout.



For a unique Aruban experience, check out the Ayo Rock Formations near Ayo Village. These massive stone boulders remain a mystery, as they appear to have been placed in their location amidst the flat landscape. In ancient times, Aruba’s indigenous peoples might have created this site to worship the Gods, but its purpose remains unknown today. Petroglyphs and paintings by the native Arawak people were found here, and trails weave through the huge stones, making it easy for visitors to explore.



Tonight’s sunset takes us to Andicuri Beach on Aruba’s windward coast for a low-key sunset that locals love. Andicuri boasts a wide bay surrounded by coral-stone cliffs, creating a dramatic setting to watch the sun go down. Bring your own picnic or bottle of champagne and toast to another perfect day in Aruba.



From north to south, there are almost too many great spots around the island to watch the sun rise or set, so you’ll be sure to find an oasis that suits you and your loved ones perfectly. Aruba is so full of wonder and beauty; you’ll certainly feel the Aruba Effect—a lingering feeling of happiness that makes the return flight home with you. And no matter how many times you watch the sun go up or down in Aruba, you’ll always leave wanting more.



