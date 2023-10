The Ideal Solo Trip to Bermuda

Start your day at The Cloud , a rooftop restaurant located in the heart of Hamilton, where a delicious breakfast with stunning harbor views awaits. It’s a popular spot among locals, particularly for its Saturday brunches, which include favorites like Moroccan-style shakshuka and leek-and-avocado toast.You’ve come to play on and off the water, and Bermuda is positively made for it. But first, fuel up for the fun. Start your morning with incredible harbor views served with a breakfast to remember at the rooftop restaurant, The Cloud, right in Hamilton’s heart. The Saturday brunches here are a staple among locals, and you can always find favorites like Moroccan-style shakshuka and the leek and avocado toast on the menu.Next, get ready for a big morning on the water that sets out right from Hamilton Harbour during 75-minute Jet Ski Island Adventure tours with K.S. Watersports. Pilot your Jet Ski past the mansions lining Hamilton’s bays, harbors, and private islands. Then head out to explore the western part of Bermuda, where you can marvel at fish-filled waters around a famous island shipwreck and perhaps stop at a secluded beach for a swim.Spend the rest of your day beach-hopping to some of Bermuda’s most spectacular swaths of pink-hued sand along the island’s south coast. Stroll the coastal trail at South Shore Park and descend to the crescent sweep at Horseshoe Bay Beach , perhaps the most iconic beach in all of the island. The water is crystal clear, and you can rent everything from beach chairs and boogie boards to snorkel gear to make sure you maximize your time here. Also accessible from South Shore Park, nearby Warwick Long Bay is another Bermuda beach stunner that stretches for half a mile and offers particularly fine snorkeling among clouds of colorful fish.