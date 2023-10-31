The Ideal Solo Trip to Bermuda

Bermuda is an ideal destination for a relaxing island vacation infused with British charm. Visitors can enjoy the island’s picturesque pink-sand beaches and try water activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving. Solo travelers can immerse themselves in the rich history of towns like Hamilton and St. George’s, explore beautiful beaches along the southern coast, and take a thrilling Jet Ski tour on the water. You can also enjoy a lovely picnic at Albuoy’s Point, with great views thanks to its location at the northernmost point of the Bermuda Triangle.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Unwind and get on island time
Once you arrive in Bermuda, make time to relax with the fresh sea breezes at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, your centrally-located base of vacation operations, with every amenity at your doorstep. Consider a dip in the hotel’s marina-front infinity pool, with stunning views of Hamilton Harbour, to kick things off. Then stroll just five minutes from the property along the waterfront to reach the City of Hamilton’s boutique- and restaurant-lined main drag, pretty Front Street. Bermuda’s capital city also has botanical gardens and parks to explore in its delightful and colorful mix of old and new sights.
As you walk around the city, you’ll see lots an abundance of colorful street art. To make sure you don’t miss any of the sights, go on a self-guided city art tour by downloading the map and checking off each piece as you go. And before your time in Hamilton is over, snap a selfie in front of the Bermuda sign located next to the Visitor Service Centre.
When you’re ready to eat, Mad Hatters Restaurant, open for lunch and dinner in northwest Hamilton, is a Bermuda icon and one of the island’s finest restaurants. Come for a lively crowd of locals and visitors, the restaurant’s delicious Thai take on European fare, and some of the best lump blue crab cakes ever. Nightlife is steps away wherever you are in downtown Hamilton, too, if you still have energy to spare for an evening out.
As you walk around the city, you’ll see lots an abundance of colorful street art. To make sure you don’t miss any of the sights, go on a self-guided city art tour by downloading the map and checking off each piece as you go. And before your time in Hamilton is over, snap a selfie in front of the Bermuda sign located next to the Visitor Service Centre.
When you’re ready to eat, Mad Hatters Restaurant, open for lunch and dinner in northwest Hamilton, is a Bermuda icon and one of the island’s finest restaurants. Come for a lively crowd of locals and visitors, the restaurant’s delicious Thai take on European fare, and some of the best lump blue crab cakes ever. Nightlife is steps away wherever you are in downtown Hamilton, too, if you still have energy to spare for an evening out.
Day 2:Beach-hopping and a Jet Ski tour
Start your day at The Cloud, a rooftop restaurant located in the heart of Hamilton, where a delicious breakfast with stunning harbor views awaits. It’s a popular spot among locals, particularly for its Saturday brunches, which include favorites like Moroccan-style shakshuka and leek-and-avocado toast.
You’ve come to play on and off the water, and Bermuda is positively made for it. But first, fuel up for the fun. Start your morning with incredible harbor views served with a breakfast to remember at the rooftop restaurant, The Cloud, right in Hamilton’s heart. The Saturday brunches here are a staple among locals, and you can always find favorites like Moroccan-style shakshuka and the leek and avocado toast on the menu.
Next, get ready for a big morning on the water that sets out right from Hamilton Harbour during 75-minute Jet Ski Island Adventure tours with K.S. Watersports. Pilot your Jet Ski past the mansions lining Hamilton’s bays, harbors, and private islands. Then head out to explore the western part of Bermuda, where you can marvel at fish-filled waters around a famous island shipwreck and perhaps stop at a secluded beach for a swim.
Spend the rest of your day beach-hopping to some of Bermuda’s most spectacular swaths of pink-hued sand along the island’s south coast. Stroll the coastal trail at South Shore Park and descend to the crescent sweep at Horseshoe Bay Beach, perhaps the most iconic beach in all of the island. The water is crystal clear, and you can rent everything from beach chairs and boogie boards to snorkel gear to make sure you maximize your time here. Also accessible from South Shore Park, nearby Warwick Long Bay is another Bermuda beach stunner that stretches for half a mile and offers particularly fine snorkeling among clouds of colorful fish.
You’ve come to play on and off the water, and Bermuda is positively made for it. But first, fuel up for the fun. Start your morning with incredible harbor views served with a breakfast to remember at the rooftop restaurant, The Cloud, right in Hamilton’s heart. The Saturday brunches here are a staple among locals, and you can always find favorites like Moroccan-style shakshuka and the leek and avocado toast on the menu.
Next, get ready for a big morning on the water that sets out right from Hamilton Harbour during 75-minute Jet Ski Island Adventure tours with K.S. Watersports. Pilot your Jet Ski past the mansions lining Hamilton’s bays, harbors, and private islands. Then head out to explore the western part of Bermuda, where you can marvel at fish-filled waters around a famous island shipwreck and perhaps stop at a secluded beach for a swim.
Spend the rest of your day beach-hopping to some of Bermuda’s most spectacular swaths of pink-hued sand along the island’s south coast. Stroll the coastal trail at South Shore Park and descend to the crescent sweep at Horseshoe Bay Beach, perhaps the most iconic beach in all of the island. The water is crystal clear, and you can rent everything from beach chairs and boogie boards to snorkel gear to make sure you maximize your time here. Also accessible from South Shore Park, nearby Warwick Long Bay is another Bermuda beach stunner that stretches for half a mile and offers particularly fine snorkeling among clouds of colorful fish.
Day 3: Spa, St. George’s visit, and snorkeling
Since you’re worth it and this trip is all about you, start your morning on a slow and relaxing note with some spa time at your hotel’s Exhale Spa, a 5,400-square-foot oasis where you might enjoy a deep-tissue massage or exfoliating body scrub.
For lunch, plan a picnic at Albuoy’s Point, a park that juts into Hamilton Harbour and is located right at the tip of the Bermuda Triangle. You can pick up a salad or grain bowl at Wild Greens in Hamilton or one of the delicious sandwiches from Dangelini’s Cafe, located at the Hamilton Ferry Terminal, to bring along to enjoy the views.
Your next stop is the historic town of St. George’s on Bermuda’s East End. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World, it’s lined with brick streets and has fascinating spots to explore, including the Unfinished Church—picturesque ruins of a Gothic church.
To see more of the area, consider heading out on an eBike tour with Long Story Short to visit beaches and forts surrounding St. George’s. Or simply relax with some beach time and snorkeling at Tobacco Bay Beach, where you might encounter parrot fish in the calm lagoon.
For lunch, plan a picnic at Albuoy’s Point, a park that juts into Hamilton Harbour and is located right at the tip of the Bermuda Triangle. You can pick up a salad or grain bowl at Wild Greens in Hamilton or one of the delicious sandwiches from Dangelini’s Cafe, located at the Hamilton Ferry Terminal, to bring along to enjoy the views.
Your next stop is the historic town of St. George’s on Bermuda’s East End. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World, it’s lined with brick streets and has fascinating spots to explore, including the Unfinished Church—picturesque ruins of a Gothic church.
To see more of the area, consider heading out on an eBike tour with Long Story Short to visit beaches and forts surrounding St. George’s. Or simply relax with some beach time and snorkeling at Tobacco Bay Beach, where you might encounter parrot fish in the calm lagoon.
Day 4:Bike the Bermuda Railway Trail
Another active day is in store for your last day on the island. Bermuda’s biggest biking adventure awaits along the Bermuda Railway Trail National Park, which stretches for 22 miles (18 are accessible to the public), running end-to-end on the island along a former railway route. The shaded pathways make it inviting to pedal for hours, with scenic lookouts and opportunities for birdwatching (scout for cardinals and herons, among other species) along the way.
You’ll likely have worked up an appetite by now, and there’s no better lunch spot for Bermudian atmosphere than the Swizzle Inn in Bailey’s Bay, housed in a 17th-century roadhouse and famous for first shaking up Bermuda’s national drink. The rum swizzle is a blend of Gosling’s rum and tropical fruit juices (pineapple and orange) that’s hard to resist. The restaurant serves burgers and pizzas as well as more typical English fare like bangers and mash and fish and chips.
Make time later in the afternoon to relax at the beach club at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, located on a private cove about 20 minutes from the hotel and accessed via a complimentary jitney ride. Don’t miss one of the water hammocks to truly kick back.
Finish your evening back in downtown Hamilton along the waterfront, where you can toast an excellent solo adventure at one of the town’s bustling waterholes. The Front Yard is an outdoor bar and food truck where people love to gather for a social drink and delicious Portuguese-Bermudian fare. Its open layout and assortment of games to play make it a great place to meet new people.
You’ll likely have worked up an appetite by now, and there’s no better lunch spot for Bermudian atmosphere than the Swizzle Inn in Bailey’s Bay, housed in a 17th-century roadhouse and famous for first shaking up Bermuda’s national drink. The rum swizzle is a blend of Gosling’s rum and tropical fruit juices (pineapple and orange) that’s hard to resist. The restaurant serves burgers and pizzas as well as more typical English fare like bangers and mash and fish and chips.
Make time later in the afternoon to relax at the beach club at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, located on a private cove about 20 minutes from the hotel and accessed via a complimentary jitney ride. Don’t miss one of the water hammocks to truly kick back.
Finish your evening back in downtown Hamilton along the waterfront, where you can toast an excellent solo adventure at one of the town’s bustling waterholes. The Front Yard is an outdoor bar and food truck where people love to gather for a social drink and delicious Portuguese-Bermudian fare. Its open layout and assortment of games to play make it a great place to meet new people.