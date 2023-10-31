The Ideal Solo Trip to Bermuda

Bermuda is an ideal destination for a relaxing island vacation infused with British charm. Visitors can enjoy the island’s picturesque pink-sand beaches and try water activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving. Solo travelers can immerse themselves in the rich history of towns like Hamilton and St. George’s, explore beautiful beaches along the southern coast, and take a thrilling Jet Ski tour on the water. You can also enjoy a lovely picnic at Albuoy’s Point, with great views thanks to its location at the northernmost point of the Bermuda Triangle.