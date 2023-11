What to Do on a Group Trip to Bermuda

Get a leisurely start to your day—either with your group or enjoying some solo time—poolside or by partaking in beach activities at the Rosewood Bermuda. Consider hitting the hotel’s watersports center to sail small sailboats around Castle Harbour, a fun activity for group bonding.Next, the island’s most interesting underground sites are on the day’s agenda with a visit to Walsingham Nature Preserve and Blue Hole Park . In Hamilton Parish, the preserve is a 12-acre paradise with natural trails you can wander along for views of the crystal clear waters of Blue Hole Park, surrounded by lush mangroves.This is your jumping-off point to tour Bermuda’s largest and most impressive caves, Crystal and Fantasy Caves , where deep blue pools glow some 120 feet under the earth, surrounded by striking subterranean landscapes of stalactites and stalagmites. On guided tours, you’ll learn about how the caves and other island places of lore were discovered.From here, it’s off to the historic village of St. George’s on Bermuda’s East End, a charming walkable town that’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World.Brick streets line St. George’s, which offers fascinating spots to explore, including Fort St. Catherine at the town’s northeastern tip and the scenic Gothic ruins of the Unfinished Church . Your group can explore the town sites on their own or together. But you’ll want to reconvene later for a final meal to remember at Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio , where you must try the Bermuda fish chowder for an authentic taste of the island’s best flavors in a bowl—toast with another rum swizzle to a memorable trip.