What to Do on a Group Trip to Bermuda

Home to everything from golf courses and gorgeous caves to historic forts and crystal clear waters for snorkeling and sailing, Bermuda’s 21 square miles are ideal for a group vacation. Everyone in your crew will find something to do here, whether heading out on a catamaran to snorkel, paddling off during a kayaking eco-tour, descending into the underground wonders of Crystal and Fantasy Caves, or diving into the island’s history and lore in the quaint town of St. George’s.