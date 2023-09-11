From Supporting Small Businesses to World-Class Boutiques, How to Shop Toronto

Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast seeking the newest designer threads, an art connoisseur hunting for distinctive souvenirs, or a collector after your next great find, Toronto is an ideal destination for those who love to visit local retailers when they travel. In Canada’s largest city, you’ll find everything from bustling markets brimming with handmade crafts and luxury stores filled with the latest looks to small boutiques supporting homegrown designers. With its vast selection of shops that cater to every taste, style, and budget, Toronto shopping is waiting to be explored. This four-day itinerary takes travelers through diverse neighborhoods, one-of-a-kind stores, and landmark shopping centers, all while blending the excitement of exploration with the joy of supporting local businesses.
Day 1Take in the Toronto Skyline
After settling into the stylish surroundings, stroll through nearby Coronation Park and the rest of Toronto’s waterfront. Established in 1937 to honor King George VI’s coronation, this public green space has walking paths, recreational facilities, and scenic vistas of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.
In the evening, return to Hotel X for dinner and drinks at Valerie on the rooftop. Take in the nighttime skyline views as you feast on creative, sushi-style dishes like Australian wagyu tataki with crispy garlic and pickled wasabi or spicy bluefin tuna with cucumber, jalapeno, and yuzu kosho.
Day 2Explore Toronto’s Neighborhood Boutiques
Your journey begins at Queen and Spadina, where an array of well-established chain retailers cluster. Head westward, passing by bead and textile emporiums until you reach Bathurst Street, where you’ll find interior design shops and clothing boutiques.
Now go north on Ossington Avenue in search of vintage and consignment clothing shops like I Miss You Vintage Inc., which offers a selection from the 1950s to the present day. Next, stroll the opposite side of Queen Street until you reach the Drake General Store, where you’ll discover a trove of Canada-themed curiosities.
In the afternoon, check out Kensington Market, another neighborhood in downtown Toronto but with a more eclectic and boho vibe. Pop into Courage My Love, known for one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories, and DIY jewelry pieces. Other browse-worthy spots include Bungalow, which specializes in vintage clothing, retro furniture, and home and fashion accessories. Vintage Depot sells a mix of pre-loved clothing for both men and women, including an impressive collection of sports jerseys.
As evening sets in, go to Bar Raval, celebrated for its remarkable design that draws inspiration from Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, to taste a selection of Spanish-inspired tapas and small plates. The menu, featuring classic dishes like Jamón Ibérico, shrimp a la planxa, and a variety of tinned seafood, captures the essence of the country’s cuisine.
Day 3Toronto’s Premier Retail Destinations
In the afternoon, visit the Distillery District. In this pedestrian-only enclave, cobblestone streets wind through Victorian-era industrial architecture that house designer boutiques, artisanal shops, eateries, and art galleries. With so many options to choose from, you’ll have to be strategic with your time. We recommend the contemporary home decor and accessories at Bergo Designs. For the latest in men’s and women’s fashion, seek out GOTSTYLE. Distill specializes in distinctive gift items, including handmade clothing and ceramics, and Corktown Designs has one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces.
An unforgettable dinner awaits tonight at Sushi Masaki Saito, which has two Michelin stars, is a distinguished omakase sushi restaurant renowned for its exceptional Japanese culinary experience. Led by Chef Masaki Saito, the restaurant takes diners on a journey through the world of sushi with carefully selected courses featuring the freshest and highest quality ingredients.
Day 4Shop Toronto’s Luxury Brands
In the afternoon, the Yorkdale Shopping Centre makes a fitting culmination to your shopping adventure. This mall is another haven for luxury brands that also offers an array of services to enhance your shopping experience. For example, consider booking a personal stylist (for a fee) who will dedicate two hours to consult and shop with you. And as a bonus, the appointment includes valet parking. The mall also offers various clothing stores, with everything from activewear to the latest trends, to cater to varying tastes.
As night falls, conclude your trip to Toronto on a culinary high note at Chef Rob Rossi’s Italian restaurant Osteria Giulia. Relax in the cream-colored space with a candlelit ambiance while dining on seafood dishes like crab risotto and spaghettoni with sea urchin, complemented by an impressive Italian wine selection and skillfully crafted cocktails.