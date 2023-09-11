From Supporting Small Businesses to World-Class Boutiques, How to Shop Toronto

Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast seeking the newest designer threads, an art connoisseur hunting for distinctive souvenirs, or a collector after your next great find, Toronto is an ideal destination for those who love to visit local retailers when they travel. In Canada’s largest city, you’ll find everything from bustling markets brimming with handmade crafts and luxury stores filled with the latest looks to small boutiques supporting homegrown designers. With its vast selection of shops that cater to every taste, style, and budget, Toronto shopping is waiting to be explored. This four-day itinerary takes travelers through diverse neighborhoods, one-of-a-kind stores, and landmark shopping centers, all while blending the excitement of exploration with the joy of supporting local businesses.