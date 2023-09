From Supporting Small Businesses to World-Class Boutiques, How to Shop Toronto

Today you’ll delve into a few of Toronto’s neighborhoods, each with a different personality. First up is Queen Street West , a hub of artistic shops and creative energy. This lively area is home to street art, galleries, and the city’s most innovative boutiques.Your journey begins at Queen and Spadina, where an array of well-established chain retailers cluster. Head westward, passing by bead and textile emporiums until you reach Bathurst Street, where you’ll find interior design shops and clothing boutiques.Now go north on Ossington Avenue in search of vintage and consignment clothing shops like I Miss You Vintage Inc ., which offers a selection from the 1950s to the present day. Next, stroll the opposite side of Queen Street until you reach the Drake General Store , where you’ll discover a trove of Canada-themed curiosities.In the afternoon, check out Kensington Market , another neighborhood in downtown Toronto but with a more eclectic and boho vibe. Pop into Courage My Love , known for one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories, and DIY jewelry pieces. Other browse-worthy spots include Bungalow , which specializes in vintage clothing, retro furniture, and home and fashion accessories. Vintage Depot sells a mix of pre-loved clothing for both men and women, including an impressive collection of sports jerseys.As evening sets in, go to Bar Raval , celebrated for its remarkable design that draws inspiration from Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, to taste a selection of Spanish-inspired tapas and small plates. The menu, featuring classic dishes like Jamón Ibérico, shrimp, and a variety of tinned seafood, captures the essence of the country’s cuisine.