The Best Things to Do in Bermuda for Families

Slow down for your last day with a leisurely wake up, beach, and pool time at the hotel before hitting the road west to see West Whale Bay Park . If you’re visiting during the humpback whale migration season in March and April you might be able to point out spouts and tails passing just offshore to the kids. Church Bay Bermuda is another South Shore beach popular with families who love to snorkel thanks to its sheltered position and aquarium-like waters.It’s going to be time for another family feed soon enough and Lost in the Triangle is an excellent South Shore choice for fresh island seafood like fish cakes and tacos along with kid-pleasing foods, like wahoo nuggets and fries.You could return to the hotel for some last moments together on the beach or pack in a final activity for the day at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo , nearby. It offers free admission for kids under five and the 145,000-gallon coral reef exhibit is home to sharks and groupers. Kids can get up close with rescued sea turtles, reptiles, and mammals representing many other island environments around the world, bringing back memories of a great time in Bermuda and all the lessons they learned when they head home.