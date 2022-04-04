An Outdoorsy Paradise in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Your time in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is winding down today, but the action is always high at The Wharf
, a destination for shopping and entertainment within indoor and outdoor venues like a 10,000-seat amphitheater for concerts.
Take a ride on the Ferris wheel, which is one of the tallest in the Southeast, and hop aboard The Wharf Express Train for a ride around Main Street. For something in the “you-have-to-try-at-least-once” category, head to Civil Axe Throwing
, which, as the name suggests, involves throwing an axe at a target. Anyone over the age of 10 can test their might at this unconventional, stress-relieving sport.
When you’re ready for a snack, check out The Sugar Shack & Café
for boardwalk classics like hotdogs, corndogs, and French fries, as well as hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream, gelato, gourmet chocolates, and specialty candies. Savor the sweetness of a trip filled with plenty of nature, bonding, and the laid-back charm of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.