An Outdoorsy Paradise in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Outdoor enthusiasts, welcome to a playground of coastal splendor, vast parks, and thrills for all ages in one of the southernmost places in Alabama. See eagles soar overhead and reconnect to the natural world—and enjoy tasty regional cuisine, including plates piled high with fresh seafood. Home to the nation’s largest artificial reef system for fishing, miles and miles of hiking and biking trails, and water sports galore, here’s why Gulf Shores and Orange Beach should be the spot you visit next.