An Outdoorsy Paradise in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Day 1

Gulf Shores and Gulf State Park

Begin your outdoor adventure by settling into the Eagles Cottages at Gulf State Park , situated right on the water’s edge of beautiful Lake Shelby. Learn more about sustainability efforts with guided tours led by a naturalist or explore on your own with complimentary bikes. For a more rustic experience, the park offers RV spots and a primitive campground where you can pitch a tent and sleep under the stars. (Or if oceanside is more your thing, check into a beachfront unit with a balcony at TradeWinds Condos , where a boardwalk leads directly to the beach, and you have full use of an indoor and outdoor pool.)When you stay right in the heart of a state park, you have direct access to nature. Get a taste of the scenic backcountry with Coastal Segway Adventures on a two-hour guided Segway tour starting with a free half-hour training session. Ride along the 28-mile trail connecting the communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and keep a lookout for alligators, bobcats, eagles, and gopher tortoises.For dinner tonight, keep it simple with a delicious meal at Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park , minutes from your cottage. This eatery’s dining room, screened porch, and backyard (complete with games) are also open for breakfast and lunch.