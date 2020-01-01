Experience Jordan’s Most Famous Highlights—From Amman to the Dead Sea

Day 3

Wadi Rum

You’ll check out from your hotel this morning and head to one of the many sites in Jordan that was made famous, in part, by its turns on the silver screen. Wadi Rum, a four- to five-hour drive south of Amman, is the largest wadi in the entire country.



Though sometimes translated simply as “valley” or “ravine,” a wadi is more of a seasonal gully or wash—a specific type of valley created in a desert by the forces of seasonal rivers or occasional flash flooding. The arid landscape of Wadi Rum, with its dramatic sandstone outcroppings, manages to embody the typical desert landscape while at the same time looking entirely otherworldly. See it and you’ll understand how it can be the setting for both classic films like Lawrence of Arabia while also playing the part of the planet Mars in a number of films, including 2015’s The Martian.



Then it’s time to really experience what makes the desert magical—by getting out there in a four-wheel-drive, which offers close-up views of the dunes and rock formations. You’ll be given a keffiyeh, the traditional Arab headdress or scarf that Peter O’Toole donned when he played Lawrence of Arabia. It’s the must-have accessory for a desert driving tour of the Wadi Rum.



Afterwards, you’ll continue on to the Movenpick Nabatean Castle, just a few minutes to the south of the ruins at Petra. You can either get a head start on exploring legendary Petra or spend the remainder of the afternoon relaxing by the pool—or perhaps reading up on the sites you’ll see tomorrow.