Experience Jordan’s Most Famous Highlights—From Amman to the Dead Sea

Many key moments of both the Old and New testaments played out on the peaks overlooking the Dead Sea, and on the beaches lapped by its waters. Today, Globus’s tour will take you to many of the area’s most famous sites. In Madaba
, you’ll visit the 19th-century Church of St. George, where the main attraction is the Madaba Map, a 6th-century mosaic discovered during the church’s construction. It’s one of the oldest existing maps of the Holy Land.
Mosaics are also the highlights of the Madaba Archaeological Museum
. You’ll find ones displayed in the houses where they were originally unearthed, as well as others that were transferred to the museum for conservation. Alongside them are displays of jewelry, weapons, and other artifacts.
Later in the day, you’ll ascend to the top of Mount Nebo to take in the stunning views of the Holy Land. It was here that, according to the book of Deuteronomy, God showed Moses the land of Canaan, which he would not be allowed to enter. Moses is said to have died on Mount Nebo and then buried there (at least according to some faiths), after having seen the Promised Land from afar.
In the afternoon, you’ll stop at Bethany Beyond the Jordan
, a town of special significance to Christians. On the banks of the River Jordan, roughly six miles from the Dead Sea, John the Baptist is believed to have baptized Jesus Christ. A number of Byzantine and other Christian chapels and shrines from over the centuries reflect the site’s long history as a place of pilgrimage.
Tonight, you’ll have a final farewell dinner with the rest of your Globus group. We recommend making sure you exchange contact information with your new friends: You’ll want to swap photographs of your trip through Jordan after you get back home.