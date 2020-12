Experience Jordan’s Most Famous Highlights—From Amman to the Dead Sea

Day 5

Karak and Wadi Mujib

This morning you’ll drive north toward the Dead Sea; your first stop will be Karak . The city’s impressive castle was the largest built by the Crusaders in the Levant region. Even though it was only used by the Crusaders for less than 50 years—from its construction in the 1142 until Muslim forces captured it in 1188—its location at a vital crossroads to the south of the Dead Sea assured that it was coveted and fought over up until World War I. The structure is a fascinating mix of European (specifically, French), Byzantine, and Arab elements and motifs.Later in the day, you’ll continue on to another of Jordan’s famous wadis—today, it’s Wadi Mujib. The so-called Grand Canyon of Jordan has been formed by what historians believe is the Arnon—an important stream mentioned in the Old Testament books of Deuteronomy and Judges that once formed the border between the Moabites and the Amorites. Today, the wadi’s canyon walls rise more than 3,300 feet above the river, which makes its way through the valley to the Dead Sea.The marshlands and small lakes formed by the stream have made the wadi a crucially important area in terms of biodiversity. Various finches, sparrows, owls, vultures, and other bird species either live in the wadi year-round or use it as a stop on their annual migrations. At the same time, some of the more isolated parts of the wadi are sanctuaries for wolves, goats, wild cats, and other rare mammal species that live in the desert.After exploring the Wadi Mujib, your final stop for the day is your hotel for the next two nights, the luxurious Movenpick Dead Sea resort. Start your healing retreat with a visit to the enormous spa—more than 60,000 square feet—where you can sweat it out in the hammam or take a soak in one of the pools. You can also head to the famous Dead Sea itself and take a swim in waters that have been famous for millennia for their therapeutic qualities. Reportedly even Cleopatra praised Dead Sea water and used it in cosmetics.