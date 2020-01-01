Connect with Your Spiritual Side in Jordan

Day 7

This morning you’ll check out of your hotel and be met for your transfer either back to the Amman airport for your flight home. You’ll likely leave Jordan with a newfound sense of awe at its long history and stunning landscapes, and you’ll have experienced some of the warm welcome that Jordanians extend to visitors.



The country may be small on a map, but it’s bursting with must-visit sites. You’ll likely be pondering how to see them again, and to tour others—from more Crusader castles to some of the country’s many nature reserves. Jordan will be awaiting your return.