Connect with the Culture and History of Jordan

Day 6

Shobak

Early risers can stretch with some sunrise yoga at Sun City Camp before returning back north towards Amman. On the way, you’ll stop at Shobak Castle, which looms dramatically over the surrounding plain. The castle is also known as Montréal, the name given to it by the man responsible for its construction, Baldwin I. He was the first king of Jerusalem, a Crusader state that lasted from 1099 to 1291 (though it didn’t control Jerusalem itself for that entire period).



Much of what can be seen today dates not from the Crusader period, but from later additions in the 14th century, when the area was controlled by the Mamluk dynasty that ruled over Egypt and Syria from the 13th to 16th centuries. As you explore the fortifications from both periods, you’ll see the unique mix of European and Middle Eastern motifs and design that characterized Crusader settlements and outposts. Your guide will point out the chapel, the catacombs, and even an underground system of secret passages leading to a spring.



After your visit to the castle, you’ll return to Amman and spend a final night in the Amman Marriott. You’ll have the remainder of the day free if you want to revisit any of the stops from the beginning of your trip—perhaps to dive deeper into some of the galleries at the Jordan Museum—or get to know another neighborhood of the city.