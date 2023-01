A Weeklong Outdoor Adventure in Colorado’s Winter Wonderlands

After arriving at Denver International Airport (DEN), grab a rental car and satisfy your appetite at Mister Oso RiNo , a Mexican restaurant known for award-winning seasonal fare. Then head north, and start your trip off on the right foot by stretching your legs on a ranger-guided snowshoe tour at Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the most famous outdoor playgrounds in the U.S. As you make your way through the park’s meadows and mountaintops to alpine tundra and conifer forests, keep an eye out for wildlife, such as elk, pikas, and birds.Continue your trip northwest to Colorado State Forest State Park in Gould and check into Never Summer Nordic for two nights of backcountry charm at one of their yurts, cabins, or RV campsites. After your first night resting up in the wilderness, start day two with a cross-country ski jaunt on the groomed Gould Loop Trail.