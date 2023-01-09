JOURNEYS

A Weeklong Outdoor Adventure in Colorado’s Winter Wonderlands

On this seven-day Colorado travel itinerary, adventure abounds—from National Parks, hiking, fat-tire biking and art to brewery tours, sleigh rides and skiing.

Adventure awaits in Keystone, Colorado.

To put it simply, winter in Colorado is unlike any other. Home to some of the world’s top destinations when it comes to jaw-dropping landscapes and outdoor recreation, as well as exciting cities rich in history and culture, there’s a reason the Centennial State is a dream destination for so many. Winter shines a little brighter as bluebird skies and crisp powder provide opportunities for countless adventures to be had. On this seven-day itinerary, exploration abounds—from National Parks and interactive art installations to brewery tours and sleigh rides. Whether seeking adrenaline or relaxation, you’ll find immersive experiences and lifelong memories.

A Ranger-Led Snowshoe Hike

Go off the beaten track on a snowshoe hike with a ranger, exploring the snow-covered hills, meadows, and forests of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Visit Colorado

From the bold beauty of the Rockies to the natural wonders of the Eastern Plains, Visit Colorado is your go-to resource for planning an awe-inspiring vacation filled with unparalleled adventure and responsible travel. Discover scenic road trips, culture-rich cities, and outdoor vistas where every star seems to shine a little brighter.
Wintertime blankets Never Summer Nordic yurts

Days 1-2Northern Colorado

After arriving at Denver International Airport (DEN), grab a rental car and satisfy your appetite at Mister Oso RiNo, a Mexican restaurant known for award-winning seasonal fare. Then head north, and start your trip off on the right foot by stretching your legs on a ranger-guided snowshoe tour at Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the most famous outdoor playgrounds in the U.S. As you make your way through the park’s meadows and mountaintops to alpine tundra and conifer forests, keep an eye out for wildlife, such as elk, pikas, and birds.

Continue your trip northwest to Colorado State Forest State Park in Gould and check into Never Summer Nordic for two nights of backcountry charm at one of their yurts, cabins, or RV campsites. After your first night resting up in the wilderness, start day two with a cross-country ski jaunt on the groomed Gould Loop Trail.
Fort Collins’ historic Post Office now houses the Museum of Art Fort Collins

Day 3Fort Collins

Today, head east to Fort Collins, a city known for its picturesque downtown, robust arts scene, and its notable title as the “Craft Beer Capital of Colorado.” Producing 70 percent of the state’s craft beer—and 7 percent of the craft beer in the U.S.—Fort Collins offers countless experiences for fans of the liquid arts.

Before you raise a glass, check into The Elizabeth Hotel in the heart of Old Town and take advantage of their Instrument Lending Library and in-room record players. Then, venture out for an Old Town brewery tour in the heart of Fort Collins. Head over to the family-owned Gilded Goat for award-winning brews crafted on-site, followed by a trip to Equinox where its 18 taps are kept filled with an ever-changing line of offerings. Once you’ve whet your whistle, head to the Museum of Art Fort Collins to explore a diverse series of contemporary art exhibitions that aim to connect you with art, artists, and community.
The 16th Street Mall is located in downtown Denver

Day 4Fort Collins to Denver

Drive from Fort Collins to Denver for world-class shopping. Designed by I.M. Pei’s architecture firm, the 16th Street Mall comprises an easy-to-amble 1.25 miles of storefronts, restaurants, and theaters, including western-wear pros Rockmount Ranch Wear and I Heart Denver, which offers souvenir-worthy goods made by local artisans.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, make your way to The Fort in Morrison for signature Colorado cuisine such as buffalo tenderloin and elk medallions served in a historic adobe home. From there, head to Denver’s River North Art District for a night at The Ramble Hotel, designed to resemble the French Salons of the 17th century.
An immersive installation welcomes visitors at Meow Wolf Denver

Day 5Denver to Keystone

Day five kicks off with a creative journey through Meow Wolf Denver, an immersive art experience representing 300 artists that promises a journey of self-exploration and a romp through sci-fi storytelling.

After a few hours traversing Meow Wolf’s trippy installations, head west to shred a little powder. Skiers can take to the slopes with night skiing at Keystone, where the lights come on after sunset, ensuring visitors the “longest ski day in Colorado.” Those after low-key adventure can tuck into warm blankets for a sleigh ride under the stars at 4 Eagle Ranch, followed by an authentic ranch dinner and live music. Hang your hat after a long day at one of the condos at River Run Village for a two-night stay.
Skiers prepare for backcountry turns with Loveland Ski Area

Day 6Resort to Backcountry Skiing

Ready to hit the slopes again? Continue your runs at Keystone for an all-day session. With 130 trails, 20 lifts, and 3,149 acres of skiable area, Keystone Resort offers snowbirds an abundance of runs, complete with a sunset from the summit for those who time their turns right.

Intermediate and expert-level skiers and snowboarders can venture to the Loveland Ski Area for a guided backcountry trip by snowcat. Full-day trips in Dry Gulch make the 580 acres of open-bowl and tree skiing reachable and come complete with lunch, lift ticket to access the snowcat, and plenty of wide-open space.
Enjoy some fun for the whole family at Fraser Tubing Hill

Day 7River Run Village to Denver

On the way to the airport, families (and the young at heart) may want to take a quick detour to historic Fraser Tubing Hill. Family-owned and operated since 1971, this broad, open-sloped snow tubing area allows for one final romp in the snow. With tube rentals included in the price of admission, you can take the lift uphill, howl your way down the slope, and warm up by the fireplace afterward. Stop at the snack bar before you climb in the car and prepare to smile about the memories you’ve made the whole way back to DEN and beyond.
