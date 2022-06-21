Immerse Yourself in Mountains and Mesas

Your next big adventure promises to shine bright among Colorado’s soaring mountain peaks and flat-top mesas. Embrace your freedom to explore the San Juan Mountains and reconnect to who you really are, whether it’s digging into fascinating history or sinking into natural hot springs. Stay in the small town of Silverton, then hit the road to discover the amazing wine and produce offerings of the small communities of Delta County. With nothing holding you back, your outdoorsy spirit shows no signs of plateauing, from hiking in the wilderness to playing golf with unmatched scenery. Explore it all at your own pace with plenty of time to enjoy delicious dining and local shopping in Colorado.
Soak in the scenery and healing waters of the Ouray Hot Springs, used by the Ute Native American tribe for hundreds of years.
TRIP DESIGNER
Visit Colorado
Visit Colorado is the go-to resource for planning a four-season vacation filled with unparalleled adventure and responsible travel.
Day 1
Silverton
Sitting at 9,318 feet in the heart of high country, the entire township of Silverton was designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 1961. Get a lay of the land by exploring the mountain town and stop by the San Juan County Historical Society Mining Heritage Center to learn about the area’s rich mining heritage. Right on Main Street, check into the Wyman Hotel housed in a 1902 landmark building itself. The reimagined, modern interiors are a stylish contrast to the rugged mountains and Wild West vibe of the surrounding area. For a heart-pumping step back in time, take a self-guided, two-hour spin in an ATV or OHV to Animas Forks Ghost Town and visit nearby ghost towns, which were abandoned in the 1920s. While out adventuring, be sure to leave no trace and do your part to stay on the designated trails. Later, take in a brilliant sunset and then have dinner at the historic Grand Imperial Hotel’s Restaurant & Saloon. “The Grand Lady of the San Juan’s,” as it’s known, has been in business for more than a century and lovingly pays tribute to the past with a piano player in the bar, classic cocktails, and a sophisticated menu.
Day 2
Montrose and Ouray
Stop in the town of Ouray, known as the “Switzerland of America” for its hot springs. It lies along the Million Dollar Highway, so named for costing a reported million dollars per mile to build—but also aptly describes the incredible views that this winding mountain road affords. Head right over to the Imogene Hotel and start your experience right at their rooftop bar and restaurant. If you’re feeling like a soak, the geothermal pools have been used by the Ute Native American tribe for hundreds of years. Feel stress and tension melt away at the Ouray Hot Springs Pool and Fitness Center featuring five pools, three of which are geothermally heated, and an adults-only, eight-lane lap pool. Make your way to the 10-room Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast, which dates to 1906, in Paonia and rest up to explore the wine and food scene here tomorrow.
Day 3
Paonia and Hotchkiss
Moving deeper into the region, Delta County encompasses small communities with a rich agricultural heritage nestled between the Grand Mesa, the West Elk Mountains, and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Spend a day out in the West Elks American Viticultural Area and local farms assembling a charcuterie board and a selection of wines to enjoy back at your hotel. Chart a self-guided tour stopping at Stone Cottage Cellars, Azura Cellars, The Storm Cellar, and Jack Rabbit Hill Farm. At Big Bs orchard in the North Fork Valley, pick your own seasonal produce. Warm days and cool nights produce some of the finest fruits in the world, which they turn into organic juices and ciders at a local plant in Hotchkiss. Finally, pick up high-quality goat cheese from Western Culture Farmstead, a small sustainable farm on the western slope. In the evening, savor the treasures of your day trip with a quiet night relaxing in your hotel’s rocking chairs on the front porch or outdoor hot tub under the clear night sky where stars shine brighter.
Day 4
Palisade
Drive from Delta County to Palisade and spend the day doing wine tours via e-bike and exploring the charming town. Visit the Ordinary Fellow, pouring “humble wine for the curious mind;” Sauvage Spectrum for sparkling wine; Colorado Vintner’s Collective, a family-owned winery and tasting room established in 2020; Colterris Wines, an estate winery on the picturesque Western Slope; and Restoration Vineyards, another family-run vineyard on East Orchard Mesa. Stop by Herman Produce to take home some homemade goods—which are an absolute must—and have some fresh, locally grown Palisade Peaches. Continue the theme by dining at Pêche, a culinary gem where reservations are highly recommended.
Day 5
Depart
On your last day, head over to Grand Junction (called “GJ” by locals) and pick up some breakfast pastries or bread made from local ingredients at Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery, a resident favorite. Take a stroll through town and get lunch at Cafe Sol, a casual spot serving organic, locally sourced cuisine. Afterward, head to the Colorado National Monument or go mountain biking on any one of several trails nearby. For your finale, head to Bin 707 Foodbar for farm-to-table fare and craft cocktails in a modern-rustic ambiance.