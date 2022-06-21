Immerse Yourself in Mountains and Mesas

Day 1

Silverton

Sitting at 9,318 feet in the heart of high country, the entire township of Silverton was designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 1961. Get a lay of the land by exploring the mountain town and stop by the San Juan County Historical Society Mining Heritage Center to learn about the area’s rich mining heritage. Right on Main Street, check into the Wyman Hotel housed in a 1902 landmark building itself. The reimagined, modern interiors are a stylish contrast to the rugged mountains and Wild West vibe of the surrounding area. For a heart-pumping step back in time, take a self-guided, two-hour spin in an ATV or OHV to Animas Forks Ghost Town and visit nearby ghost towns, which were abandoned in the 1920s. While out adventuring, be sure to leave no trace and do your part to stay on the designated trails. Later, take in a brilliant sunset and then have dinner at the historic Grand Imperial Hotel’s Restaurant & Saloon. “The Grand Lady of the San Juan’s,” as it’s known, has been in business for more than a century and lovingly pays tribute to the past with a piano player in the bar, classic cocktails, and a sophisticated menu.