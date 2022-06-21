Have a World-Class Adventure in the Rockies Playground

Day 4

Carbondale

Rise and shine for your day in sun-soaked Carbondale. On your way to the five-room Distillery Inn at Marble Distillery where you’ll spend the night, stop for breakfast at Silo. This farm-to-table eatery sources ingredients from the Roaring Fork Valley’s farms and ranches to make elevated American classics like the blue plate special, featuring toast, ricotta, crisp kale, and egg. Turn your focus to wellness at True Nature Healing Arts, a distinctive sanctuary for self-discovery and connection at the base of Mount Sopris. The sustainably built center offers daily yoga classes, movement and meditation, and personal growth workshops, as well as a spa, organic café, and a socially conscious gift boutique. Then regroup over lunch at Señor Taco Show and house-made drinks at Batch Provisions. Throughout Colorado there are five Creative Corridors showcasing the state’s artistic spirit. In Carbondale’s Creative Corridor, enjoy a mix of art, agriculture and views of Mount Sopris on an afternoon bike ride along the Rio Grande ARTway.Come dinner, go to Main Street where the stylish Brass Anvil humbly bills itself as “a nice place to eat in Carbondale,” and you’ll agree from your first bite of a cornbread muffin with herbed bourbon butter to start. Luckily, you’re staying at the ideal place for an after-dinner drink—which is sustainably made—at the zero-waste Marble Bar at Marble Distillery. Cheers!