Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
Afar journeys logo
Original tamara susa snowmass village btx08011 noexp.jpg?1655869654?ixlib=rails 0.3
Get More Information
An aerial view of Snowmass
Have a World-Class Adventure in the Rockies Playground
Everything shines a little brighter in Colorado. The grandeur of the great outdoors meets elevated experiences in the Rockies Playground—an area defined by well-appointed accommodations and opportunities for adventure like no other. When ski season winds down, the focus shifts to a different side of this incredible landscape, especially in summer. Plus, it all comes with the appeal of the local lifestyle. Around Aspen, discover some of the state’s most stylish mountain towns, including Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale, and Marble. Raise a sustainably made cocktail to an unparalleled blend of high-energy thrills, wellness, and nightlife.
Original night exterior iroth photo 2015.jpg?1655869654?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
The Distillery Inn
Stay in modern accommodations in the heart of downtown Carbondale for the truly one-of-a-kind experience of an inn housed in a working distillery (a zero-waste one, at that) and experience one of the state’s Creative Corridors. (Photo by Marble Distilling Co.)
Original cto logo 4c pos rgb notag.jpg?1655869654?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Visit Colorado
Visit Colorado is the go-to resource for planning a four-season vacation filled with unparalleled adventure and responsible travel.
  • Original credit aspen chamber.jpg?1655869772?ixlib=rails 0.3
    One of the modern rooms at the Little Nell
    Day 1
    Aspen
    Immerse yourself in the Aspen scene at The Little Nell, a well-located, five-star hotel that’s an ideal basecamp for outdoor adventure. Since you’ll spend much of your time gazing up in this mountainous region, start your journey early this morning by getting above it all with a hot air balloon ride over Aspen. (For a more low-key activity, hike from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies or the Rim or Nature Trails.) 

    Once your feet are back on the ground, head to Mawa’s Kitchen, a Black-owned restaurant, where the menus reflect the seasons and burst with fresh ingredients. Next, feed your craving for thought-provoking culture at the Aspen Art Museum, where among the current exhibits, poet and artist Precious Okoyomon has transformed the rooftop into an organic work of art collaborating with gardeners and musicians alike (through September 21, 2022). 

    Afterward, have dinner at 7908 for elevated comfort food with a dreamy ambiance before grabbing cocktails at Hotel Jerome’s The Living Room. Finally, see the stars shine a little brighter with a private astronomy guide on a stargazing tour arranged by The Little Nell—complete with a bottle of Dom Pérignon and light bites if you like. Or see a different kind of star at Belly Up Aspen instead.
  • Original s 22 smbikepark 24.jpg?1655869772?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo by Brooks Curran Snowmass Bike Park
    Day 2
    Snowmass
    Head to Snowmass for an exhilarating day in the great outdoors balanced by an immersive art experience. After checking into the Viceroy Snowmass hotel for two nights, gear up for some of the best hiking and biking in the country. At the Snowmass Bike Park, barrel down 25 miles of purpose-built mountain-biking trails, spanning beginner level to pulse-racing descents for advanced riders.  

    Follow your excursion with a treatment like the CBD Muscle Relief Massage at the Viceroy spa. Or, since the mountain air has a way of unleashing one’s artistic spirit, head to the Anderson Ranch Arts Center to recharge with a coffee at the café, pick up artwork at the store, and take a stroll around the outdoor sculpture park and indoor gallery. If you’re feeling inspired, register for a workshop.  With the day winding down, a private evening horseback ride is a mindful way to connect to the stunning wilderness. Keep the rest of the night blissfully low-key back at the hotel with dinner at TORO Kitchen & Lounge.
  • Original 170609 co aspen sailing 003.jpg?1655869772?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 3
    Basalt
    Have a leisurely start to the day and drive about 30 minutes north to Basalt, a quaint town situated between the glorious Mount Sopris and Basalt Mountain. Arrive in time for lunch at the Bull and Buck, a modern pub with a stylish aesthetic merging industrial exposed brick and classic lodge décor. Get off the beaten path at the Ruedi Reservoir, 14 miles east of Basalt. While it’s tucked in what many consider a hiker’s paradise, you’ll also find a surprising array of watersports in this peaceful setting, such as windsurfing, sailing, waterskiing, and paddleboarding. In the evening, shift your mindset with an eco-minded spin on dinner and a show. Unwind at Free Range Kitchen serving simply prepared farm-fresh food in a happy, welcoming environment and then have some cocktails at the Woody Creek Distillery tasting room. It all leads to a show or concert at the net-zero performance venue TACAW. When the curtain goes down, head back to your hotel for a restorative night of sleep.
  • Original shutterstock 1408197278.jpg?1655869772?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    Carbondale
    Rise and shine for your day in sun-soaked Carbondale. On your way to the five-room Distillery Inn at Marble Distillery where you’ll spend the night, stop for breakfast at Silo. This farm-to-table eatery sources ingredients from the Roaring Fork Valley’s farms and ranches to make elevated American classics like the blue plate special, featuring toast, ricotta, crisp kale, and egg. Turn your focus to wellness at True Nature Healing Arts, a distinctive sanctuary for self-discovery and connection at the base of Mount Sopris. The sustainably built center offers daily yoga classes, movement and meditation, and personal growth workshops, as well as a spa, organic café, and a socially conscious gift boutique. Then regroup over lunch at Señor Taco Show and house-made drinks at Batch Provisions. Throughout Colorado there are five Creative Corridors showcasing the state’s artistic spirit. In Carbondale’s Creative Corridor, enjoy a mix of art, agriculture and views of Mount Sopris on an afternoon bike ride along the Rio Grande ARTway.Come dinner, go to Main Street where the stylish Brass Anvil humbly bills itself as “a nice place to eat in Carbondale,” and you’ll agree from your first bite of a cornbread muffin with herbed bourbon butter to start. Luckily, you’re staying at the ideal place for an after-dinner drink—which is sustainably made—at the zero-waste Marble Bar at Marble Distillery. Cheers!
  • Original shutterstock 1133006318.jpg?1655869772?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 5
    Marble
    For your last day in the Rockies, enjoy the mind-quieting pleasures of fly-fishing with OutWest Guides in Marble, or try hiking, road biking, and horseback riding before heading to Redstone for the night. After a day out in the fresh air, have a casual dinner at Slow Groovin and cap it all off with a serene night in a log cabin at the Avalanche Ranch, where you can enjoy a soul-renewing soak in a three-tiered natural hot spring pool. Feel free to sneak in a farewell dip the next morning before departing.
Get More Information