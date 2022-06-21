Have a World-Class Adventure in the Rockies Playground

Immerse yourself in the Aspen scene at The Little Nell
, a well-located, five-star hotel that’s an ideal basecamp for outdoor adventure. Since you’ll spend much of your time gazing up in this mountainous region, start your journey early this morning by getting above it all with a hot air balloon ride over Aspen
. (For a more low-key activity, hike from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies or the Rim or Nature Trails.)
Once your feet are back on the ground, head to Mawa’s Kitchen
, a Black-owned restaurant, where the menus reflect the seasons and burst with fresh ingredients. Next, feed your craving for thought-provoking culture at the Aspen Art Museum
, where among the current exhibits, poet and artist Precious Okoyomon has transformed the rooftop into an organic work of art collaborating with gardeners and musicians alike (through September 21, 2022).
Afterward, have dinner at 7908
for elevated comfort food with a dreamy ambiance before grabbing cocktails at Hotel Jerome’s The Living Room
. Finally, see the stars shine a little brighter with a private astronomy guide on a stargazing tour
arranged by The Little Nell—complete with a bottle of Dom Pérignon and light bites if you like. Or see a different kind of star at Belly Up Aspen
instead.