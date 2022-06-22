A 6-Day Colorado Adventure for All Ages

Start off your day at The Well’s Gift Horse Bar & Cafe
, an all-day concept eatery serving coffee drinks and pastries, then hit the road and go west. Between Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, Manitou Springs
is a community known for its mineral springs and a daring incline that gets your blood pumping with over 2,500 steps of elevation. Explore downtown, where at the Penny Arcade you can play arcade games for just a penny, plus try your hand at Skee-Ball and go on outdoor rides. Take a walk around to check out small shops showcasing Manitou-made products. Pro tip: bring a reusable water bottle so you can taste the carbonated water from eight different springs.
Visit the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park
, where you’ll find cave tours, spectacular scenery, rides, and attractions ranging “from mild to wild.” Get an adrenaline rush on a zip line, challenge course, and more. For outdoor climbing fun, the Via Ferrata features vertical canyon walls, dual zip lines, and amazing views. Explore the awe-inspiring architecture of the ancient Anasazi at the Manitou Cliff Dwellings
for thrills of a different kind, the fascinating history of ancestral Puebloan homes, seen in preserved cliff-dwellings that you can also walk through, replicas, and exhibits.
On the way out of town, have a picnic at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, known for its sculpted canyons and ridges. And end your day in Green Mountain Falls by checking into The Little Beaver Inn
, a hotel that pairs contemporary design with creature comforts, a rustic vibe, artistic touches, and a location that neighbors Pike National Forest in a picturesque valley.