The Perfect Couple’s Getaway to Bermuda

Wake up when you please and enjoy breakfast at the hotel and perhaps some beach time before strolling into St. George’s to check out the designated UNESCO World Heritage site’s cobblestone streets and historic facades. This is the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World and was founded in 1612. Hidden away in the old town, Dragon’s Lair Gallery is a gem of a spot worth seeking out to meet and browse works by local artists who form the space’s cooperative ranks.Treat your senses to the fragrances of Bermuda at Lili Bermuda Perfumery . On Saturdays, you can even bottle up your singular scent during a regular workshop here where you can learn the art of perfume-making and take home your unique Bermuda-inspired perfume.Ready for lunch? Make it breezy, casual, and local right in St. George’s at Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio , where there’s fresh spiny lobster on the menu from September through March and you simply must try the famous Bermuda fish chowder.Spend the rest of your day choosing your fun out on Bermuda’s beautiful waters. Kinezumi Water Sports can take you on Jet Ski tours with detours to snorkel among tropical fish. Blue Hole Water Sports on Grotto Bay is the place to rent your Boston Whaler to explore or get some exercise by hiring a kayak and snorkeling gear for a romantic adventure.