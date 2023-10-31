The Perfect Couple’s Getaway to Bermuda

Whether it’s your first time vacationing with a new partner, you’re celebrating an anniversary, or simply looking to enjoy life together someplace transporting, Bermuda is the perfect destination for romance. Relax on the pink sands of Horseshoe Bay Beach, enjoy a private cave massage at Natura Spa, and get your heart racing with a Jet Ski excursion.
Day 1:Snorkeling at Tobacco Bay and a dinner to remember
The dreaminess begins as soon as you land in Bermuda and go to the historic town of St. George’s on the island’s East End to check into the St. Regis Bermuda Resort. Right next to the picturesque walls of Fort St. Catherine on St. Catherine’s Beach, the property enjoys a secluded setting and two swimming pools lined with private cabanas for canoodling.
If you’ve arrived early enough, sneak in a first-day snorkeling session at Tobacco Bay Beach, a five-minute stroll from the hotel, where a calm and sheltered natural lagoon attracts colorful parrot fish and other tropical denizens and is as clear as a swimming pool for swimming.
Later, enjoy French-Continental fare at one of Bermuda’s most historic and atmospheric restaurants, Tom Moore’s Tavern. It’s the island’s oldest restaurant, housed inside a building that dates to 1652. Enjoy dinner inside or on the pretty patio overlooking Walsingham Bay, and be sure to try signature dishes like the rack of lamb and a heaping bowl of mussels.
Day 2:Exploring St. George’s and adventures by water
Wake up when you please and enjoy breakfast at the hotel and perhaps some beach time before strolling into St. George’s to check out the designated UNESCO World Heritage site’s cobblestone streets and historic facades. This is the oldest continuously occupied British settlement in the New World and was founded in 1612. Hidden away in the old town, Dragon’s Lair Gallery is a gem of a spot worth seeking out to meet and browse works by local artists who form the space’s cooperative ranks.
Treat your senses to the fragrances of Bermuda at Lili Bermuda Perfumery. On Saturdays, you can even bottle up your singular scent during a regular workshop here where you can learn the art of perfume-making and take home your unique Bermuda-inspired perfume.
Ready for lunch? Make it breezy, casual, and local right in St. George’s at Wahoo’s Bistro & Patio, where there’s fresh spiny lobster on the menu from September through March and you simply must try the famous Bermuda fish chowder.
Spend the rest of your day choosing your fun out on Bermuda’s beautiful waters. Kinezumi Water Sports can take you on Jet Ski tours with detours to snorkel among tropical fish. Blue Hole Water Sports on Grotto Bay is the place to rent your Boston Whaler to explore or get some exercise by hiring a kayak and snorkeling gear for a romantic adventure.
Day 3:Hit the road to visit beaches and caves
Bermuda’s diminutive size and small roads make it easy to navigate with your bathing suits and beach towels in tow. And you’ll feel like true island adventurers when you rent an electric microcar to explore.
Take your time to pull over for the views as you make the leisurely drive along Bermuda’s South Coast, known for some of the island’s most spectacular pink-sand beaches. Stroll the coastal trail at South Shore Park hand-in-hand then descend to the crescent sweep at Horseshoe Bay Beach for a swim. The water is crystal clear and you can rent everything from beach chairs and boogie boards to snorkel gear.
Nearby Warwick Long Bay is another Bermuda beach stunner worth stopping at for sand that stretches for half a mile and offers particularly fine snorkeling among clouds of colorful fish. Continue your road trip west from there, too, to the beachfront West Whale Bay Park, where passing humpbacks are commonly seen during March and April’s migration season.
For a distinctive photo moment, seek out Bermuda’s arched good-luck charms called Moongates, with more than 40 examples of the stone structures found around the island at parks and on the grounds of hotels, among other spots. Later in the day, if you still have some energy to spare, consider a cooking class during which you’ll make your own island-inspired dinner with Tyka Edness.
Day 4:Explore caves, get a massage, and toast to a fabulous time
Your last day together in Bermuda is action-packed, with some built-in relaxation to ensure plenty of downtime in the mix, too. Start the day with breakfast at a Bermuda original, Mama Angie’s, within an unassuming storefront in St. George’s. Hearty omelets and Bermudian cod cakes are among the local favorites for beginning another island day.
Bring your bathing suit along for a visit to the Caves at Grotto Bay Beach Resort, where you can dip into cool waters within the ancient grotto of Cathedral Cave. Within Prospero’s Cave, right nearby and with a backdrop of glowing blue-green water, you can enjoy a couple’s massage at Natura Spa for one of the most unforgettable wellness experiences ever.
On your way back to the hotel later, stop off at the Swizzle Inn. Bermuda’s oldest restaurant, it’s housed inside a 17th-century roadhouse and famous for being the place where the country’s national cocktail–the tropical fruit- and rum-forward Rum Swizzle–was first made. Toast to a romantic vacation for the books and, hopefully, a return trip soon.
