Bask in Family-Friendly Fun in the Heart of Honolulu

For all Hawaii’s wonders, there’s little question that the island of Oahu remains its beating heart, housing some 70 percent of the state’s total population and making it a quintessential destination in the islands. For some, the perfect vacation here features top amenities, fine dining, and romantic sunsets. Others look for well-rounded fun for the kids, or awesome natural beauty. Enter the collection of first-rate, well-located Hilton Resorts around the globe, including one of the world’s first and finest resorts, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, which has it all. There’s perhaps no hotel more iconic for the type of rewarding stay in nearly every corner of the planet—whether you’re after the technicolor seascapes of French Polynesia and the Caribbean or Mexico’s culinary delights—offered by Hilton Resorts.

First opening in 1955, Hawaiian Village’s expansive, self-contained structure of was revolutionary for its time. And it remains an ideal homebase for families interested in exploring Oahu, with every convenience within easy reach. With an assortment of twenty bars and restaurants, multiple pools, lagoons, and waterslides, and a non-stop spate of activities to enjoy, guests could stay for weeks on the premises and still have more to discover.

For the adventurous, however, an array of cultural and educational activities awaits throughout the island. And while the resort offers ample transportation options, a rental car will open up a world of even more to explore. From the unique history of Iolani Palace—the only Royal Palace in the United States—to the important stories to be told at Pearl Harbor National Monument, this trip is certain to make lifelong memories for all involved.

“When you think of iconic images of Hawaii—Hilton Hawaiian Village’s famous Rainbow Tower framed by the widest stretch of beach in Waikiki, the five-acre Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean is among the top that come to mind,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. “But what makes us truly iconic are the experiences our guests have with us that keep them coming back year after year. We’ve seen parents bring their kids to experience our Friday night fireworks—the same show they enjoyed on their honeymoon with us—or to learn to surf the beginner-friendly waves at world-renowned Waikiki Beach. There’s a magic about this resort that inspires guests to want to share memories made here with younger generations.”

Looking for other places in Hawaii to stay? Hilton Resorts have been the first name in Hawaiian travel for decades, with multiple properties spread over three islands, from the Big Island’s Hilton Waikoloa Village to Waikiki’s DoubleTree Alana, each offering its own take on the company’s signature brand of hospitality.