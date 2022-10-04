Bask in Family-Friendly Fun in the Heart of Honolulu

For all Hawaii’s wonders, there’s little question that the island of Oahu remains its beating heart, housing some 70 percent of the state’s total population and making it a quintessential destination in the islands. For some, the perfect vacation here features top amenities, fine dining, and romantic sunsets. Others look for well-rounded fun for the kids, or awesome natural beauty. Enter the collection of first-rate, well-located Hilton Resorts around the globe, including one of the world’s first and finest resorts, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, which has it all. There’s perhaps no hotel more iconic for the type of rewarding stay in nearly every corner of the planet—whether you’re after the technicolor seascapes of French Polynesia and the Caribbean or Mexico’s culinary delights—offered by Hilton Resorts.
First opening in 1955, Hawaiian Village’s expansive, self-contained structure of was revolutionary for its time. And it remains an ideal homebase for families interested in exploring Oahu, with every convenience within easy reach. With an assortment of twenty bars and restaurants, multiple pools, lagoons, and waterslides, and a non-stop spate of activities to enjoy, guests could stay for weeks on the premises and still have more to discover.
For the adventurous, however, an array of cultural and educational activities awaits throughout the island. And while the resort offers ample transportation options, a rental car will open up a world of even more to explore. From the unique history of Iolani Palace—the only Royal Palace in the United States—to the important stories to be told at Pearl Harbor National Monument, this trip is certain to make lifelong memories for all involved.
“When you think of iconic images of Hawaii—Hilton Hawaiian Village’s famous Rainbow Tower framed by the widest stretch of beach in Waikiki, the five-acre Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean is among the top that come to mind,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. “But what makes us truly iconic are the experiences our guests have with us that keep them coming back year after year. We’ve seen parents bring their kids to experience our Friday night fireworks—the same show they enjoyed on their honeymoon with us—or to learn to surf the beginner-friendly waves at world-renowned Waikiki Beach. There’s a magic about this resort that inspires guests to want to share memories made here with younger generations.”
Looking for other places in Hawaii to stay? Hilton Resorts have been the first name in Hawaiian travel for decades, with multiple properties spread over three islands, from the Big Island’s Hilton Waikoloa Village to Waikiki’s DoubleTree Alana, each offering its own take on the company’s signature brand of hospitality.
Itinerary
Day 1Aloha Means Welcome
Once you’ve settled in after your travels, you’ll have no lack of options to cool yourself down, whether at Waikiki’s widest stretch of white-sand beach or in one of the resort’s five pristine pools, featuring the longest waterslide in all of Waikiki. Once you’ve dried off, head over to the Great Lawn for the iconic Waikiki Starlight Luau, complete with a lei greeting, a Polynesian feast, and traditional live Polynesian music and dance.
Day 2Soak in the Sun
Finish things off at Aoki Teppanyaki to see succulent lobster and prized A5 Wagyu beef cooked right before your eyes in an immersive Japanese-themed setting, all without ever leaving the village.
Day 3Embrace History
On your way back, treat yourselves to something light with a stop at Nisshodo Candy Store, the century-old home of handmade, cloud-soft mochi and a valuable testament to the Japanese-Hawaiian culinary traditions on the island.
Day 4Exploring Honolulu’s Heritage
From there, head to Honolulu’s Historic Chinatown District to sample a crucial part of Hawaiian culture and cuisine. Before heading back to the resort, grab some Coco Puffs to go at the legendary Liliha Bakery, a perfect dessert to follow fresh tuna poke, steamed clams, and other family-friendly fusion fare back at the resort’s Blue Water Shrimp and Seafood Market.
Day 5Embracing Mother Nature
Day 6Culture and Cuisine
It’s a quick walk from there to Cromwell’s Beach, a pristine, local-friendly cove named for Duke’s husband, a perfect place to dip your feet and take in a stunning sunset. By dinnertime, you’ll have surely worked up an appetite for Bali Oceanfront, Hilton Hawaiian Village’s flagship, award-winning restaurant featuring local produce and exotic flavors. If you happen to be here on a Friday, the eatery’s unbeatable open-air setting should provide a perfect vantage for the resort’s spectacular fireworks show, a tradition dating back some three decades.
Day 7Taking the Aloha Spirit With You
Now that you’ve explored the beauty of Oahu, embrace a new adventure at another Hilton Resort. That same effortless experience found on their Oahu property awaits in destinations including Anguilla, Tulum, and on the other side of the sunset.