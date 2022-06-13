An Awe-Inspiring Journey to Arizona’s National Parks and Monuments

Of the many reasons to journey to Arizona’s magnificent parks and monuments—educational to relaxing experiences, and time to bond with friends and family while taking in the sites—science links the wonders of nature to increased positivity. Researchers at UC Berkeley showed that experiences of awe, which the Grand Canyon State has in spades, lead to all kinds of good stuff. From greater altruism and more community-oriented behavior, in addition to potentially serving as a crucial ingredient in nature’s healing powers on the body, visiting the national sites that make this region of the southwest so amazing makes it easy to reap the benefits.

This trip guides travelers through breathtaking views on the rim of the Grand Canyon to the Dr. Seuss-like landscape of Chiricahua National Monument to the painted deserts and ancient tree trunks in the Petrified Forest National Park and beyond. You’ll have every opportunity to bear witness to wonder all throughout this 10-day journey, which will take you to Arizona’s greatest natural hits. (While visiting these magnificent sites, take care to treat them with the respect they deserve by employing the helpful tips on sustainable practices of Visit Arizona’s “Leave No Trace” approach.) Get ready for an awesome time that gives new meaning to the word.