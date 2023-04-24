See Alaska’s Bears, Birds, Whales, and More on This Epic Trip

A dream journey to Alaska evokes images of remarkable scenery, Indigenous cultures, and awe-inspiring wildlife sightings. Sea cliffs and fjords, the hum of glaciers, rock walls jutting 3,000 feet up from the ocean, rainforests, bears, whales, salmon, birds of all feathers, and cool morning mists are only the beginning. Then, there’s also cultural history, from the role of the Aleutian Islands in World War II to the Gold Rush.

Hurtigruten Expeditions sails to parts of Alaska where other ships simply can’t go. And with more included excursions, there’s no question that you’ll experience the genuine Alaskan wilderness while aboard this 18-day expedition cruise.The adventure begins in Vancouver, a dynamic city widely recognized for its world-class restaurants, creative scene, and gorgeous Pacific Northwest setting. From there, you’ll board MS Roald Amundsen , a hybrid-powered expedition ship with a two-story Observation Deck that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces.

The stately vessel provides the perfect vantage point to soak up the scenery or scan for wildlife while sailing along the coast of Alaska via the Aleutian Islands and Misty Fjords. Incredible seal and bird colonies await on Saint Paul and Saint Matthew islands, while black and brown bears flourish in the Kodiak Islands and Katmai National Park. By the time the journey ends in Nome, you will fully and truly understand “the call of the wild.”