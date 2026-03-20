Sophie Morgan is a multi-award-winning travel journalist, TV presenter, artist and disability advocate. She writes regularly for leading publications around the world, including Afar, The Times, and Wanderlust Magazine, and is a contributing editor and regular columnist for Wanderlust Magazine. She was named Accessible Travel Writer of the Year 2025. A bestselling author (Driving Forwards) and BAFTA-nominated TV presenter, she has covered the Paralympics for NBC and Channel 4 and reported from over forty countries. Sophie is the founder of Rights on Flights, a board member of Human Rights Watch, and publishes The Art of Sitting Still on Substack. She is also a trained painter, currently studying at the Florence Academy of Art.