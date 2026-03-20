Sophie Morgan

Sophie Morgan is a multi-award-winning travel journalist, TV presenter, artist and disability advocate. She writes regularly for leading publications around the world, including Afar, The Times, and Wanderlust Magazine, and is a contributing editor and regular columnist for Wanderlust Magazine. She was named Accessible Travel Writer of the Year 2025. A bestselling author (Driving Forwards) and BAFTA-nominated TV presenter, she has covered the Paralympics for NBC and Channel 4 and reported from over forty countries. Sophie is the founder of Rights on Flights, a board member of Human Rights Watch, and publishes The Art of Sitting Still on Substack. She is also a trained painter, currently studying at the Florence Academy of Art.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Driving through the Sahara Desert with Accessible Morocco Consultants, Morocco.
Outdoor Adventure
I’ve Dived, Trekked, and Safaried the World in a Wheelchair—Here’s Who Made It Possible
March 20, 2026 11:13 AM
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Sophie Morgan