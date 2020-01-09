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Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
Romantic Getaways
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
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Shahnaz Habib
AFAR Contributor
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