Shahnaz Habib

Shahnaz Habib

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
10 Books in Translation You Should Read This Year
Books
10 Books in Translation You Should Read This Year
January 9, 2020 08:20 PM
 · 
Shahnaz Habib
A Kerala Native Journeyed Into Its Jungle. She Returned Speaking a New Language.
Travel Tales
A Kerala Native Journeyed Into Its Jungle. She Returned Speaking a New Language.
May 24, 2018 08:40 PM
 · 
Shahnaz Habib
A waiter is holding the Traditional Turkish Breakfast at Privato Restaurant in Galata. Istanbul, Turkey
Food + Drink
Why Turkish Breakfast Is the Best Reason to Get Out of Bed
March 19, 2015 09:00 AM
 · 
Shahnaz Habib
India’s Remedy for Fast Food Is Well Worth the Wait
Food + Drink
India’s Remedy for Fast Food Is Well Worth the Wait
January 31, 2014 01:55 PM
 · 
Shahnaz Habib