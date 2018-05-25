A Kerala Native Journeyed Into Its Jungle. She Returned Speaking a New Language.

How a nature-phobic city girl opened her eyes to the wild side of India that seethes beyond the tea plantations and languid rivers.

I grew up in Kerala, the region in India with neatly manicured tea plantations and palm-fringed beaches that are the stuff of travel dreams. Travel writers have a hard time writing about Kerala without using the word “lush.” But I did not grow up skipping down lush green plantation trails. In fact, that was the childhood my parents happily left behind, moving out of their villages to set up home in the bustling city of Kochi. They embraced urban living, and we children grew up on the sidelines of Kochi’s never-ending development, apartment towers stacking up precariously while the city ticked off construction mega-projects: an international airport, overpasses, a new metro system. For me, Kerala was Mahatma Gandhi Road, with its speeding buses and glitzy sari shops, restaurants full of loud conversation and steam rising off hot coffee, the sound of the Muslim call to prayer merging with chants from a Hindu temple. Sometimes I would think of yet another Kerala, one once covered in trees and crisscrossed by rivers. Until the British colonial rulers systematically razed forests to plant tea, teak, coffee, and spices, Kerala was mostly wilderness. I had heard of this Kerala in the stories my grandmother told us during power outages, stories about proud elephant herds that roamed up and down mountains, about rivers with water so clear they were like flowing mirrors, about tribal people who knew of life-saving herbs that grew deep in the woods—stories she had learned from her grandmother. But I didn’t speak the language of this older, wilder place. The stories weren’t my own. Is there a way back to that Kerala? I often wondered, usually while sitting comfortably in my armchair in Brooklyn. The problem was not just that Kerala’s tea plantations and relentless urbanization made nature harder to come by; it was also me. I have a city-dweller’s deep distrust of any place without sidewalks and air-conditioning and coffeemakers. Plus, forests have snakes. I have a city-dweller’s deep distrust of any place without sidewalks and air-conditioning and coffeemakers. “Definitely don’t worry about snakes,” my husband told me as I pulled on gum boots. “They never attack unless provoked.” We were standing in the grassy garden of Fringe Ford, a tiny guesthouse in a valley in Kerala’s Wayanad mountain range. I had finally decided to push through my fear of nature so I could seek out this ancient Kerala. But as we prepared for our two-mile uphill trek into the thick forest, I could only think of all the creepy crawlies that lived in it.

“You would be lucky if you got to see a snake,” Shaji, our guide, told us. “They are shy.” He should have stopped there, but he didn’t. “Funny incident a few years ago. Two men were riding a motorbike down the mountain when they saw an eagle flying off with a cobra. But the snake was struggling so much the eagle dropped it, right on top of the passenger on the motorbike. Crazy, huh? The snake was so confused, of course, it bit the man. He should have worn a helmet.” Photo by Emanuele Siracusa Fishermen at work in Kollam, a coastal town of Kerala When I first read about Fringe Ford, I was struck by its history: The 500-acre property was once a colonial-era spice plantation. The guesthouse used to be the home of a British settler, and the rocky roads leading up to it can be traversed only by Jeep. Now it bears little resemblance to a plantation; the new owners let nature take its course, and the forest has reclaimed the neat slopes where cardamom plants and pepper vines once grew. Ferns flourish in the shade of towering trees. A fantasy bloomed: The real Kerala , I thought longingly. Surely, the forest would recognize me and take me back. She would teach me how to speak in her tongue. I imagined sitting on a veranda, warm in the embrace of unspoiled nature as Kerala put on its finest show, the elephants that populated my grandmother’s stories parading in front of me. “You would be lucky if you got to see a snake,” Shaji, our guide, told us. “They are shy.” He should have stopped there, but he didn’t. There are indeed plenty of verandas at Fringe Ford. Creature comforts, however, are harder to find. The rooms are on the small side, the beds are hard, and there is no shortage of cobwebs. We were there during monsoon season, when it rains so much that the stone floors are always damp. And did I mention the leeches? “Congratulations,” the irrepressible Shaji said when he noticed me, within an hour of our arrival, trying to pick a couple of leeches off my elbow. According to him, the little suckers will purify your blood, so you’re lucky to have them. Nevertheless, he showed me how to get them off with a salt stick (a bundle of salt wrapped in cloth and tied to the bottom of a stick), which is the leech kiss of death. Equipped with salt sticks and leech socks—unwieldy nylon sheaths that create a seal between your boots and your pants—we set out on our hike. We hadn’t taken more than five steps before droves of leeches started groping up my boots. As we climbed the mountain—and I continued to tap off leeches with my salt stick—all I could think was: I want this trek to be over. I had heard that elephants routinely stop by to snack on the fruit trees. Indian bison supposedly roam in the mountains. Shaji said that the week before we arrived, he’d had to wait for a sleeping tiger to wake up and saunter across the road before he could drive by. We saw none of this. I had wandered onto the set of a boring nature movie.

