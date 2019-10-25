Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
Romantic Getaways
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
Subscribe
Gift a Subscription
Manage + Renew
Newsletter
Menu
Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
Romantic Getaways
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
Subscribe
Gift a Subscription
Manage + Renew
Newsletter
Michele Bigley
AFAR Contributor
twitter
instagram
Writer, traveler, mom and activist on the journey from environmental despair to hope.
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Outdoor Adventure
Learning to Live With Less in the Colombian Amazon
October 25, 2019 01:25 PM
·
Michele Bigley
Travel for Good
After the Floods, Kauai Is Shining Again—and Ready for Your Visit
May 4, 2018 07:01 PM
·
Michele Bigley
People
Here’s How a Mars 100 Candidate Will Spend Her Last Days on Earth
July 30, 2015 04:23 PM
·
Michele Bigley