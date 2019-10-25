Michele Bigley

AFAR Contributor

Writer, traveler, mom and activist on the journey from environmental despair to hope.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Learning to Live With Less in the Colombian Amazon
Outdoor Adventure
Learning to Live With Less in the Colombian Amazon
October 25, 2019 01:25 PM
 · 
Michele Bigley
After the Floods, Kauai Is Shining Again—and Ready for Your Visit
Travel for Good
After the Floods, Kauai Is Shining Again—and Ready for Your Visit
May 4, 2018 07:01 PM
 · 
Michele Bigley
People
Here’s How a Mars 100 Candidate Will Spend Her Last Days on Earth
July 30, 2015 04:23 PM
 · 
Michele Bigley