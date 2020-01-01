6 Days of Luxury on Bali’s Most Relaxing Beaches

Day 4

Ubud

Start your day very early today so you can reach the top of Mount Batur in time to watch the sun rise over the island.



The peak of Mount Batur rises to 5,633 feet and sits in the middle of two concentric calderas, which are also home to a number of small villages you’ll pass on your trek. Don’t be intimidated by this physical challenge—the trek is roughly two hours at a moderate pace and not too challenging, even if you aren’t a hardcore hiker at home. And when you get to the summit, you’ll be rewarded by seeing the colors of Bali reemerge under the morning sun.



Next, visit the Pura Taman Saraswati temple in the heart of Ubud. Dedicated to the Hindu goddess Sarasvati, the temple combines the beauty of traditional Balinese architecture with a calm and quiet atmosphere and a famous lotus pond.



Then head back to Mandapa, where you may want to take a nap poolside before lunch at the hotel. Choose from some sushi at the pool bar or perhaps Balinese curries overlooking the rice paddies at the Sawah Terrace.



In the afternoon, head into town to shop for gifts for friends back home—or items for your own home. Ubud is home to many of Bali’s artist studios and workshops, making it an ideal place to shop for itak and batik fabrics, baskets, jewelry, wood carvings, and more. Simply walk the length of the pedestrian-only street Jalan Karna, stopping in stores that look appealing. If you’re looking for any items in particular, ask the Mandapa concierges for recommendations before going into town.