An Elephant and Island Adventure in Thailand

A trip to Thailand can feel like three vacations in one, given the country’s remarkable diversity of landscapes and experiences. The itinerary that Michael Holtz of SmartFlyer has designed starts in Bangkok, a city that embodies both the dynamic energy and the rich culture of Thailand. In the space of a few hours, you may find yourself in a historic palace complex, visiting a traditional floating market, and sipping a cocktail in the newest luxury hotel.

In the north of Thailand, you’ll find a different world; in fact, much of it was historically a different country—the kingdom of Lanna. In Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, the influences of nearby Myanmar and Laos have shaped the culture and cuisine, while the landscape consists of verdant mountains and rainforests.

Finally, the southern part of Thailand is where you’ll find the country’s famously stunning beaches. Here you can spend days snorkeling or simply swimming in the crystal-clear waters, cooling off with Thai-inspired cocktails, and refueling with meals of fresh seafood and spicy curries.

Everywhere you visit on this 12-day overview of Thailand, you’ll experience the gracious welcome for which the Land of Smiles is famous. It’s a similar reception to the one that will greet you when you board your Korean Air flight to begin your Thai odyssey. With 50 years’ experience bringing travelers to destinations across Asia, Korean Air will get you to Thailand and back in comfort and style.