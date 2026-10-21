Katie Jackson is a Montana-based travel writer who has visited all seven continents—in one year no less—and 75 countries. Still, instead of chasing passport stamps, she seeks out places and people that make a destination worth exploring beyond its bucket-list attractions. Her stories on adventure travel, national parks, wildlife conservation, and travel safety have been published by Afar, Outside, Esquire, The Sunday Times, USA TODAY, Fodor’s and more. Regardless of her far-flung assignments or work writing guide books for public lands at home, she makes a point to return to Botswana every year for a charity mountain bike safari and Northern Thailand where she was married and feels most at home. When not on the road, she’s hiking with her husband and their two Leonbergers in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness bordering Yellowstone. Entering the park via Cooke City and the Beartooth Highway is one of her top pro tips. Find her on Instagram at @katietalkstravel.