Francesca Krempa is a freelance writer and editor who splits her time between New York and Salt Lake City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where she specialized in health and science reporting. She was previously the commerce editor at Well+Good where she covered the latest wellness products including beauty, style, travel, and outdoor gear. Her bylines have appeared in Afar, Well+Good, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bon Appétit, SELF, and more.