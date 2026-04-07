Francesca Krempa

Francesca Krempa

Afar contributor

Francesca Krempa is a freelance writer and editor who splits her time between New York and Salt Lake City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where she specialized in health and science reporting. She was previously the commerce editor at Well+Good where she covered the latest wellness products including beauty, style, travel, and outdoor gear. Her bylines have appeared in Afar, Well+Good, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bon Appétit, SELF, and more.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Botswana - Tuli Safari
Outdoor Adventure
It’s Year of the Horse: Swim With Horses, Go on Horseback Safari, or Ride to Castles on These Adventures
April 7, 2026 12:54 PM
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Francesca Krempa
Makkum, The Netherlands-February 2021; View over the frozen water of the IJsselmeer close to Makkum with four recreational ice boats on the ice and endless ice landscape in the back
Winter Sports
What to Do With All This Cold? Race Sailboats Across Frozen Lakes, From New York to Finland
January 27, 2026 12:50 PM
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Francesca Krempa
Left: Zion National Park; right: Arches National Park
National Parks
Zion Versus Arches: How to Choose Between Utah’s Mighty National Parks
December 4, 2025 02:51 PM
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Francesca Krempa