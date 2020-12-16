The Perfect Weekend in San Diego
Only three days in San Diego and not sure where to start? This coastal city with a Mediterranean climate aims to please. Try a surf lesson or yoga classes on the beach. Shop local, eat tacos, see the world-famous zoo, and stay outside as much as you can.
2040 Harbor Island Dr #104, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
In San Diego you can charter a sailboat—any type you want—and sail around the bay or head out to the Coronado islands. The Coronado islands, which can be seen on clear days from San Diego, are a group of four islands that have been set aside as a...
2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At the world-famous San Diego Zoo, you’ll essentially take a journey around the world as you explore 100 acres of habitats that resemble everything from the Australian Outback to the South African coastline. In fact, this institution cares so much...
Balboa Park, San Diego, CA, USA
A 1,200-acre green space filled with museums, theaters, and gardens, Balboa Park is the center of art and culture in San Diego. It’s also one of the city’s most historic sites, built for the Panama–California exhibition in 1915. While the museums...
15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92027, USA
Whiletourists flock to the world-famous San Diego Zoo, its Safari Park—located30 miles away in the San Pasqual Valley—is equally interesting. Spread over 1,800 acres, it’s home to more than 3,500 animals and 260 different species as well as a huge...
10818 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108, USA
Mission San Diego is the very first Mission built in what is now the state of California and was built in 1769. Many people come to California for what is known as the "Mission Trail", a tour of all the Missions built in the state by the...
In and of itself, kayaking is a perfectly lovely way to spend a morning or afternoon. But when you factor in caves, sea lions, dolphins, sea turtles, gray whales, a famous fault line, and masses of docile leopard sharks, “perfectly...
San Diego, CA 92113, USA
Located beneath the San Diego–Coronado Bridge, this public space might not be green and tranquil, but it tells a story of perseverance. In 1970, residents of the predominantly Latino Barrio Logan neighborhood staged a nonviolent takeover...
Silver Strand, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Bicycling the Silver Strand on Coronado is a relaxing way to enjoy a beautiful San Diego day. You can bring your own bike, or rent one. This cycling path is known as the Bayshore Bikeway and runs from Coronado via the Silver Strand to Chula Vista....
1492 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Maritime Museum of San Diego is a cool place to visit, especially if you love ships, boats, and history. The museum is spread across several ships that are docked in the San Diego harbor. After buying your ticket, just walk along the gangplank...
2688 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
At 4,235 acres, Mission Bay Park is the largest man-made aquatic park in the U.S. Here, water-sports enthusiasts can enjoy everything from kayaking, windsurfing, and wakeboarding to snorkeling, scuba diving, and fishing, while landlubbers can take...
Perched above Old Town and visible from many places in the city, this mission-style building is a notable landmark. Few seem to realize, however, that it’s also a museum. Founded by Franciscan monk Junípero Serra in the 18th century,...
2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At Little Italy’s Herb & Wood, Chef Brian Malarkey’s wood-fired dishes include roasted parsnips with pickled raisins, parsley-shallot verde, and molten Marin County brie; roasted beets with sherry, walnut pesto, jamón Ibérico, and burrata; and...
5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130, USA
When the Michelin Guide extended into Southern California in 2019, it came as no suprise that this restaurant in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar became San Diego's first to earn a coveted star. Its executive chef, William Bradley, is essentially San...
2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Trey Foshee, executive chef of George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, is one of the most talented and respected chefs in San Diego. At his casual Mexican restaurant near La Jolla Shores, he cooks with equal skill, using only the best...
1503 30th St, San Diego, CA 92102, USA
When it comes to Kindred, you can forget your preconceived notions of vegan restaurants. The South Park spot features killer cocktails, filling food, and an edgy design, complete with a coffered ceiling, a white-marble bar, and a demon-wolf-head...
Although the Smoking Goat is credited with pioneering a culinary renaissance in a once-sleepy corner of North Park, nothing else about chef Fred Piehl’s flagship restaurant screams “culinary vanguard”—and that’s...
11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Breakfast at A.R. Valentien in La Jolla is a relaxing way to start the day. Located in the Lodge at Torrey Pines, the restaurant is just minutes away from Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, so you can head there after your meal to enjoy this...
2196 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113, USA
In a city with a taco shop on nearly every corner, Salud stands out for its Chicano-inspired food and decor: According to owner Ernie Becerra, the tacos served here are not traditionally Mexican. The signature Barrio is served on a tortilla made...
810 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
This beachy white-shingled restaurant on Highway 101 in Encinitas is the ultimate spot for a low key date night. Couples can often be found canoodling on the patio hung with lights, and Chef Alex Carballo's well rounded menu, which draws...
3102 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
This travel-inspired eatery got so popular that it moved to a larger space on University Avenue in August 2017. Once in the new location, executive pastry chef Kristianna Zabala was able to expand her menu (which changes daily) to include...
1909 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Opulent is the word that may occur to you as you stroll into this split-level steakhouse. The art deco-inspired main dining room features oak pillars, camel-colored banquettes, and a jaw-dropping six-tiered brass and crystal chandelier. Upstairs,...
Given its prime La Jolla location—with a Pacific panorama to match—this stylish, modern bar could get away with serving almost anything. But lucky for spirits enthusiasts, George’s Level2 (one of three venues that make up...
Liberty Station, San Diego, CA, USA
Built in the 1920s, San Diego’s onetime Naval Training Center began its transformation into a cultural and retail space in 2000, when the city bought this massive Spanish colonial revival complex to house galleries and shops as well as...
Broadway #700, One America Plaza, 600 West, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Bite San Diego offers a three hour food tour around downtown and the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. We started at a Indian restaurant and ended at a place in Little Italy where we finished the tour with a piece of desert pizza made with...
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
550 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Why we love it: A sophisticated stay that you never have to leave
The Highlights:
- Spacious, beautifully designed rooms
- Six different restaurants and bars that even locals love
- A rooftop pool for soaking up the San Diego sun
The Review:
The...
600 F St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At first glance, the lobby is the place to be at this boutique hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter. At check-in guests are offered a selection of local wine and beer—and again during happy hour. Under soaring ceilings supported by leather-wrapped...
