Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Perfect Week in Sweden

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Take in museums, cool districts, and upcoming neighborhoods in Sweden’s photogenic capital Stockholm; head into the archipelago; and explore laid-back Gothenburg, touted as the country’s culinary capital and with access to the best fish and shellfish.
Save Place

Vete-Katten AB

Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
More Details >
Save Place

Bellmansgatan 1

Bellmansgatan 1, 118 20 Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re a fan of late Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s award-winning Millennium trilogy, or have read his book selections on long-haul flights, you might be interested in exploring the backdrops and settings of this suspenseful crime drama series....
More Details >
Save Place

Räntmästartrappan

111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
While you could easily walk over to Djurgården, you can hop aboard one of Stockholm's classic white ferries that depart for Djurgården from Slussen and regularly ferry visitors and locals across the harbor over to Skansen, Waldemarsudde, or the...
More Details >
Save Place

Gothenburg Cathedral

411 17 Gothenburg, Sweden
An active cathedral with several services throughout the day, Gothenburg Cathedral is actually the fourth place of worship to stand on this site at the heart of the city. A temporary stave church stood here while the first cathedral was built in...
More Details >
Save Place

Gothenburg Museum of Art

Götaplatsen 6, 412 56 Göteborg, Sweden
Explore the extensive collection of Nordic art including the dark works of Edvard Munch, Bruno Liljefors’ wildlife paintings and the so-called “golden age” of Danish painters from the 19th century. International artists are represented with works...
More Details >
Save Place

Feskekôrka

Fisktorget 4, 411 20 Göteborg, Sweden
Feskekörka means "the fish church" and is a fitting name for the indoor fish market, built in 1874, that houses all the glimmering delicacies of the sea. (The name is also an example of typical Gothenburg humor—playing with words and...
More Details >
Save Place

Ett Hem Sverige AB

Sköldungagatan 2, 114 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Twelve distinctive rooms in a restored 1910 brick town-house mix sophisticated touches (marble bathtubs) with comforts such as sheep-skin throws and Scandinavian antiques. Guests have all-hours access to a kitchen with a fridge full of cheeses,...
More Details >
Save Place

Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant

Trädgårdsgatan 6, 411 08 Göteborg, Sweden
So where are we now? Could this be Vienna in central Europe in the early 20th century? Or maybe Paris in the same era? No, this is a small Gothenburg hotel, restaurant, and bar that fulfills the dreams of owner Thomas Peterson. Coming from a...
More Details >
Save Place

Bakfickan

The name translates as "Back Pocket," an apt description for this one-room restaurant tucked into the side of the Royal Opera House. The tiled room is decorated with opera memorabilia, and sometimes you’ll find yourself dining next to...
More Details >
Save Place

Adam/Albin

Rådmansgatan 16, 114 25 Stockholm, Sweden
Modern Swedish food using locally produced ingredientsand emphasizingsimple, unfussy dishes is all the rage in Stockholm—and few places can beat this 50-seat restaurant opened by Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman in 2016. The pair previously worked...
More Details >
Save Place

Saluhallen

Kungstorget, 411 17 Göteborg, Sweden
The city’s most historic food hall is housed in a grand old building with a distinctive arched roof of copper and glass that lets light flood into the bustling interior. Come here to browse the 40 or so stalls and buy cakes, cheese, fish,...
More Details >
Save Place

Vasa Museum

Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...

More Details >
Save Place

Stockholm Archipelago

130 39 Sandhamn, Sweden
The thousands of islands that make up the Stockholm archipelago have something for everyone. Many are tiny and uninhabited. Some, like Sandhamn, are crowded all summer long and attract hundreds of private sailboats. You can find great foodand...
More Details >
Save Place

ABBA The Museum

Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star...
More Details >
Save Place

Drottningholm Palace

178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
More Details >
Save Place

Haga

Gothenburg, Sweden
The working class neighborhood of Haga is an area of narrow, cobbled streets and low wooden houses. Dating back to the 17th century, it's one of the oldest parts of Gothenburg, and in the 19th century began housing more of the city's large working...
More Details >
Save Place

Röda Sten Konsthall

1 RÖDA STEN, 414 51 Göteborg, Sweden
Take the Älvsnabben ferry from Stenpiren to Klippan and walk along the shore to Röda Sten Art Hall, an industrial building turned art center with graffitied walls and skate lanes outside. Röda Sten focuses on contemporary art with a...
More Details >
Save Place

Palmhuset

Slussgatan 1, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
The impressive Palmhuset greenhouse in the middle of Trädgårdsföreningen park hosts a large number of tropical plants and butterflies. It was built in 1878 with the famous Crystal Palace in London as its inspiration. It's named after the middle...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without