The Perfect Week in Sweden
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Take in museums, cool districts, and upcoming neighborhoods in Sweden’s photogenic capital Stockholm; head into the archipelago; and explore laid-back Gothenburg, touted as the country’s culinary capital and with access to the best fish and shellfish.
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Bellmansgatan 1, 118 20 Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re a fan of late Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s award-winning Millennium trilogy, or have read his book selections on long-haul flights, you might be interested in exploring the backdrops and settings of this suspenseful crime drama series....
111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
While you could easily walk over to Djurgården, you can hop aboard one of Stockholm's classic white ferries that depart for Djurgården from Slussen and regularly ferry visitors and locals across the harbor over to Skansen, Waldemarsudde, or the...
411 17 Gothenburg, Sweden
An active cathedral with several services throughout the day, Gothenburg Cathedral is actually the fourth place of worship to stand on this site at the heart of the city. A temporary stave church stood here while the first cathedral was built in...
Götaplatsen 6, 412 56 Göteborg, Sweden
Explore the extensive collection of Nordic art including the dark works of Edvard Munch, Bruno Liljefors’ wildlife paintings and the so-called “golden age” of Danish painters from the 19th century. International artists are represented with works...
Fisktorget 4, 411 20 Göteborg, Sweden
Feskekörka means "the fish church" and is a fitting name for the indoor fish market, built in 1874, that houses all the glimmering delicacies of the sea. (The name is also an example of typical Gothenburg humor—playing with words and...
Sköldungagatan 2, 114 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Twelve distinctive rooms in a restored 1910 brick town-house mix sophisticated touches (marble bathtubs) with comforts such as sheep-skin throws and Scandinavian antiques. Guests have all-hours access to a kitchen with a fridge full of cheeses,...
Trädgårdsgatan 6, 411 08 Göteborg, Sweden
The name translates as "Back Pocket," an apt description for this one-room restaurant tucked into the side of the Royal Opera House. The tiled room is decorated with opera memorabilia, and sometimes you’ll find yourself dining next to...
Rådmansgatan 16, 114 25 Stockholm, Sweden
Modern Swedish food using locally produced ingredientsand emphasizingsimple, unfussy dishes is all the rage in Stockholm—and few places can beat this 50-seat restaurant opened by Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman in 2016. The pair previously worked...
Kungstorget, 411 17 Göteborg, Sweden
The city’s most historic food hall is housed in a grand old building with a distinctive arched roof of copper and glass that lets light flood into the bustling interior. Come here to browse the 40 or so stalls and buy cakes, cheese, fish,...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
130 39 Sandhamn, Sweden
The thousands of islands that make up the Stockholm archipelago have something for everyone. Many are tiny and uninhabited. Some, like Sandhamn, are crowded all summer long and attract hundreds of private sailboats. You can find great foodand...
Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star...
178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
Gothenburg, Sweden
The working class neighborhood of Haga is an area of narrow, cobbled streets and low wooden houses. Dating back to the 17th century, it's one of the oldest parts of Gothenburg, and in the 19th century began housing more of the city's large working...
1 RÖDA STEN, 414 51 Göteborg, Sweden
Take the Älvsnabben ferry from Stenpiren to Klippan and walk along the shore to Röda Sten Art Hall, an industrial building turned art center with graffitied walls and skate lanes outside. Röda Sten focuses on contemporary art with a...
Slussgatan 1, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
The impressive Palmhuset greenhouse in the middle of Trädgårdsföreningen park hosts a large number of tropical plants and butterflies. It was built in 1878 with the famous Crystal Palace in London as its inspiration. It's named after the middle...
