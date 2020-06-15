Celebrating the Summer Solstice in Stockholm and Its Archipelago

Day 5

Return Home

After breakfast in your room at Ett Hem or the hotel’s Greenhouse restaurant, overlooking the gardens, it’s time to head home—or to explore more of Sweden. As you depart, scroll back through the photos of your adventure and the friends you’ve made while participating in this very important cultural event that happens just a once a year. And remember, you’ve seen only a small part of this magnificent country; more natural treasures and more deep dives into local communities await in other areas. Clearly, you’ll need to return to experience it all.