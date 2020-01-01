Why Gothenburg Sweden Should Be on Your Bucket List

You’ll arrive this morning in Sweden’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, located on the country’s west coast. In the 17th century, the Swedish kings Charles IX and Gustavus Adolphus both wanted a port on the North Sea to serve as Sweden’s main commercial center, linking the country with the world beyond the Baltic. Gothenburg was, from its founding, an intentionally cosmopolitan city. It became rich thanks to the trade that flowed through its port, and the cityscapes reflect a variety of cultural influences, including the Dutch, who dreamed up the city’s network of canals.
Gothenburg is home to Volvo—and for anyone interested in making an adventure out of buying one, this is the place to be. When you purchase through the company’s overseas delivery program
, you’ll receive two round-trip tickets to Gothenburg, one night in a hotel, shipment services, and other perks. Of course, you’ll also be able to explore Gothenburg and the gorgeous surrounding area with your brand-new car!
If you’re not in car-buying mode, however, the base for your Gothenburg trip will be the Hotel Eggers
, the city’s grand dame and one of Sweden’s oldest hotels. While maritime routes long connected Gothenburg to the rest of the world, rail lines built in the 19th century helped integrate it into the rest of Sweden. When 19th-century travelers first arrived in Gothenburg, many walked across the street to the Hotel Eggers—just as you will today. The 69 rooms have all been updated with modern amenities, while respecting the property’s long history and heritage.
After you’ve dropped off your luggage, take a stroll to Brogyllen
, one of Gothenburg’s most popular bakeries. The breakfast menu includes yogurt and smoothie bowls, but it’s famous for its pastries and homemade breads. After your fika
, continue making your way south into the charming neighborhood of Haga
. Originally a suburb of the city but now incorporated into it, Haga is known for its traditional buildings with ground floors of brick or stone and higher floors built of wood. Today, many of them house boutiques, specialty shops, and inviting cafes. Looming over the neighborhood, Skansen Kronan is a late 17th-century fortress that offers views of Haga from its hilltop location.
Afterwards, visit the Saluhallen Market Hall
—the city’s largest indoor market—located about halfway between Haga and the Hotel Eggers. The market’s set in a soaring building, completed in 1889, that is one of the greatest architectural achievements of the 19th century in Gothenburg, if not all of Sweden. It’s also home to a number of restaurants where you can enjoy lunch after perusing the market’s stalls. Restaurang Kungstorget has a casual bistro menu for lunch that typically includes at least one or two fish specials; Bee Kök & Bar is as famous for its warm and welcoming atmosphere as its food.
Later, make your way to a unique urban winery, Wine Mechanics
. Here, grapes from Germany and France become delicious locally produced vintages that you can enjoy with lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Sit down in the large, industrial-chic space and sample bivalves from the locally sourced oyster bar as well as the extensive array of charcuteries.