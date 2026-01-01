Where to Go in 2026: The Pacific Northwest’s 80-Mile Playground Just Got Even Better

It’s a shiny new year, so this month on Unpacked, we’re diving into Afar’s ⁠⁠Where to Go list⁠⁠. And this year’s list is a little different. Because in 2026, we want to lessen the burden on overtouristed destinations and expand visitation to other parts of the world. Our editors carefully selected 24 emerging regions and overlooked locales that will inspire your next great adventure.

Like the Columbia River Gorge, a Pacific Northwest icon where waterfalls tumble from towering cliffs, the landscape shifts from rainforest to arid grasslands in under two hours, and a historic highway is being transformed into a car-free trail.

In this episode, host Aislyn Greene talks with Zoe Baillargeon, a Portland-based travel writer who has spent years exploring this 80-mile stretch of cliffs, rivers, and vineyards. Zoe shares what’s new in the Gorge—from a glamping resort with stargazing tents and views of Mount Hood to a newly reopened hot springs spa with thousand-year-old Indigenous roots, plus a James Beard–recognized wine farm and a historic highway being transformed into a car-free trail.

Transcript

Aislyn Greene: I’m Aislyn Greene, and this is Unpacked, the podcast that unpacks the world’s most interesting destinations and the deeper stories behind travel. Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome back!

This month we’re wrapping up our exploration of Afar’s annual “Where to Go” list and this year’s list, if you’ve been listening, is a little different because in 2026, we want to lessen the burden on overtouristed destinations and help expand visitation to other parts of the world. We released our full list of 24 emerging regions and overlooked cities in December, as well as 8 Unpacked episodes featuring the writers who traveled to and shared our favorite new places.

Writers like Zoe Baillargeon, who’s my guest today. Zoe joined me to talk about the Columbia River Gorge, an 80 mile stretch of rainforest, waterfalls and river towns near her home in Portland, Oregon. As a native Seattleite, I have a soft spot for the Columbia River Gorge, where I have spent many happy summers, falls, springs, and even winters because there is nothing like a moody Pacific Northwest winter.

In this episode, Zoe shares what’s new in the Gorge, like a historic highway that’s being converted into a hiking and biking trail and new hotel openings like the latest glamping outpost from Under Canvas. She also shares some fantastic places to renew and refuel, for example, a newly reopened hot springs spa with 1,000 year old indigenous roots and biodynamic wineries that are earning James Beard recognition.

Zoe, welcome to Unpacked. It’s so nice to meet you. And as a fellow Pacific Northwesterner, it’s really cool to have you on the show.

Zoe Baillargeon: Yeah, nice to meet you too.

Aislyn: Have you lived in Portland for a long time?

Zoe: I’ve lived in Portland for about 5 years.

Aislyn: What brought you out there initially?

Zoe: Well, make a long story short. I was living abroad in South America before living here. And while I was living abroad, my folks moved to Eugene, where the University of Oregon is. And I’d always kind of wanted to live in a more lush part of the country. I grew up in New Mexico, so when moving back from South America, I was like, I guess I’ll give Portland a try and have loved it ever since.

Aislyn: That’s amazing. And Eugene is such a cool city too. I have friends who live there and I just love spending time there, so you get the best of both worlds.

Zoe: Yeah, that’s a nice little smaller town. I love the, um, like the waterfront bike paths along the river and everything down there, and you get all the fun University of Oregon activities, so.

Aislyn: Well, I grew up in Seattle, and so I was really happy to see the Columbia River Gorge in this year’s where to go list. And I’m curious, since you’ve lived there for 5 years, what do you love about this part of the world, about this part of the Pacific Northwest?

Zoe: Oh, wow. I mean, for me, I just love coming, having grown up in the desert, I love being around such lush greenery all the time, no matter the time of year. And with the Gorge specifically, I love the diversity of landscapes that you can get out there because you have these really dense, teeming rainforest style forests and woodlands. As you get further east in the Gorge, as you get past the rain shadow of the Cascade Mountains, it’s more kind of arid grasslands. And at certain points in the Gorge, you can see Mount Adams and Mount Hood on the horizon. And so it’s just visually such a spectacular part of the country.

Aislyn: I feel like it would be helpful to offer some context for people who aren’t as familiar with this part of the world. So how would you describe the Gorge and what it is exactly?

Zoe: Absolutely. So the Gorge is, as the name implies, it is a Gorge. It is a river. The Columbia goes right through it. And one of the best ways to kind of get a sense of the scale is when you think about, like, famous canyons and gorges, like the Grand Canyon, usually you think about being on the rim, looking down. But what’s cool about the Columbia River Gorge is that you approach it from the base. The major roads run along the Columbia River, and so you’re winding through this alley, almost with these towering cliffs. And there’s forests everywhere on different plateaus. You’ve got vineyards, there’s little towns tucked along the riverbank.

And as I mentioned before, what’s really cool is you get to see the landscape changing as you navigate to different sides of the Gorge. So to the west it’s more lush. There’s lots of forests, very rich, very green. And then as you get more east, the landscape falls away to this kind of arid grasslands. Totally different character of environment. And it’s just, yeah, the visuals are really something.

Aislyn: I think you said something in your story, like there’s so much packed into 80 miles, and that’s such a good way to describe it because it’s just like almost visually overwhelming at times.

Zoe: It really is. Yeah. Because you can drive from Portland to the eastern end of the Gorge in less than 2 hours, about, and it feels like you go through such a different array of ecosystems and environments in just a short amount of time. I believe the Columbia River Gorge is the only sea level passage through the Cascade Mountains. And so when you get all these different environmental influences, it really just makes it a really unique part of the world.

Aislyn: I didn’t know that. That is so cool. One of the other things I didn’t know that you shared in your stories is that the historic Columbia River highway was the nation’s first scenic byway. That was. Did you know that or was that something that you discovered in the reporting of this?

Zoe: That was a fun tidbit that came up in my research, because I knew that there’s the scenic byway and it’s really famous. But yeah, I didn’t know that it was the first highway that was specifically planned for that kind of sightseeing in mind. And I thought that was so interesting, because usually when you think about scenic byways and scenic highways that evoke such like a road trip mental image to me. And so I kind of think more of like the Wild West, like out to like the southwest part of the country with great road trips like Route 66 or something. And to think that the first planned route was through the Columbia River Gorge, that was something really interesting to me. I’m a big history nut, so I loved learning that.

Aislyn: Yeah, and I mean, a 100 years ago to be so visionary, right?

Zoe: Yeah. Sam Hill, who was one of the big architects behind that vision and that plan, he was really instrumental in wanting more people to come to the Gorge and just see what was so special about it.

Aislyn: Yeah. Well, and then one of the other things that you shared was that portions of the highway are now state trails so people can walk, hike, bike. Is that something that is kind of an ongoing initiative?

Zoe: Yeah. So there’s the older highway that is currently in the process of being converted to a highway state trail because they have like more modernized interstates and highways now. And so they’re transitioning that more historic one to a multi-use route that’ll go through most of the Gorge. And so you can go from east to west, west to east for a hike. You can ride your bike. And they’re kind of doing that in sections.

And so that’s one of the cool new things that people can discover in the Gorge is they recently opened a new section called the Mitchell Point Tunnels, which is a route that goes through one of the walls, and they have carved out arches so you can look out and see the scenery. You can hear the wind blowing because it’s right by one of the narrowest points in the Gorge. And so you can really hear the wind whooshing by. You can see windsurfers and kiteboarders out on the river, and it has really cool views. I think you can see Dog Mountain nearby. So that’s a really cool addition. And once the whole trail is completed, it’ll be great.

Aislyn: Yeah, it sounds incredible. And just, you know, another kind of visual standout. Do you know when the trail is expected to be completed? I know those things can take time, but.

Zoe: It should be within the next year or so. I think timelines have kind of mixed around, but hopefully soon. But large sections are already completed, and so for people who want to do parts of it, there’s already big chunks where you can go for a bike ride, and it takes about an hour to get from one point of the completed trail to the other. And so there’s already tons of areas open for people to enjoy.

Aislyn: Yeah, that’s so cool. Well, speaking of news, you mentioned that there’s a lot going on in Hood River, and the last time I was out there, the only thing I remember is how freaking hard it is to windsurf. I had done it for the first time and I was like, Holy moly, I don’t think I ever

got out of the cove where they put beginners. It was, and I felt so torn apart by the wind at the end of the day, but it’s such a cool little spot. What are some of the things that have happened the last year or will be opening?

Zoe: Oh yeah, well, firstly, you’re braver than I am. I haven’t even attempted, like the windsurfing or the kiteboarding yet. I prefer to just watch the experts do that.

Aislyn: Yes. Smart. Very smart.

Zoe: Um, but yeah, Hood River is definitely. As more eyes turn towards the Gorge and realize how much cool stuff there is to do there. Hood River has definitely become one of the main hubs and focal points, and so one of the cool new openings in the last few years is obviously, as an outdoorsy town, you got to have lots of good food and drink for people to enjoy the end of the day.

And so a couple years ago, a company based here in the Pacific Northwest called Wilderton opened the first non-alcoholic distillery and tasting room in the nation in Hood River. And they have a lovely tasting room right down by the waterfront where you can try their house-made non-alcoholic spirits. I guess the best equivalent would be liqueur, but it’s non-alcoholic and they do little mocktails. They teach you all about their process. So that was a really cool new inclusive addition. I thought, because Hood River has so many great breweries, cideries, distilleries and the like, but to have something that’s a bit more curated for people who are non-alcoholic, I love that they had that addition.

Aislyn: Yeah, absolutely. What did the, have you tried the liqueur? What does it taste like?

Zoe: Oh, they’ve got several different options. One of them is kind of on the bitter side, similar to Campari. That one is one of my favorites. So if you could do like a non-alcoholic Negroni with it.

Aislyn: Oh, I love negronis. Okay. All right, I’ll have to check that out. I wonder if they ship

Aislyn here. Jumping in with a quick fact check. After Zoe and I recorded this conversation, we discovered that the Wilderton Tasting Room is temporarily closed and may or may not reopen in time for the 2026 season. But they’re doing such cool things. We wanted to leave them in here, so be sure to check their website which is in the show notes, for any up-to-date info before you go. We’ll be back to continue talking food and the Gorge after this word from our sponsors.

Zoe, there are so many wineries and brewpubs in the Gorge. I love sitting down after a long day outside and trying a locally made glass of something. So any favorites or notable newcomers?

Zoe: Yeah, well, I mean, there’s just so much good stuff, I. For people that are visiting, I would recommend a good place to start is going out along the fruit trail, which heads out into the valley behind Hood River, where there’s tons of farms and orchards and wineries, and so you can go to different spots like the Gorge White House and do wine tastings. Depending on the time of year, you can do U-Pick fruit. So that’s a great one. For a really special experience.

I recommend to everybody going to Hiyu Wine Farm, which is a lovely winery and biodynamic style farm. And a couple of years ago they got a shout out from the James Beard Awards. They were a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine program. And so they offer these lovely curated meals and experiences.

Some of them are more kind of tasting menu style, others are more kind of communal, more casual lunches where you get to try these incredible wines that they make, and it’s paired with food that they grow or rear on the farm. That is a really special experience that I recommend.

Aislyn: Yeah. Their website, I was looking at that before we talked and I was like, oh my gosh, it looks fantastic. Very close to the land.

Zoe: Yeah. That was I mean, obviously lots of wineries out there like that. The landscape out there is so elemental that you get a strong sense of place from them, I would say.

Aislyn: Well, just like more globally kind of stepping back, how would you describe Hood River as a place you kind of said outdoors town? Do you think that’s the best way to characterize it?

Zoe: I think yes and no. For people who haven’t visited, it’s a town that’s more towards the eastern side of the Gorge, and it’s right by the banks of the Columbia River. And it has a beautiful view of Mount Hood in the back. And so it definitely attracts a lot of outdoorsy types, because as you mentioned, there’s great windsurfing and kiteboarding. You can go hiking and cycling.

So I would kind of equate it to like the Pacific Northwest version of a mountain town, but it’s a river town in that it really attracts people that want to be outdoors all the time. But at the same time, it has such a fantastic food and cultural scene that there’s still plenty for people, even if they’re not that outdoorsy. There’s tons of great restaurants, like there’s a fantastic food cart called Grasslands Barbecue that does fantastic barbecue, the kind that you have to queue for to make sure that you get it before it sells out. Like I mentioned, wineries, breweries, lots of farm to table stuff because it’s such a rich agricultural area. So definitely an outdoorsy town, but I think it’s got its own eclectic character.

Aislyn: I love it, yeah, with some culture and cool art and all of those things. To me, that’s really fun.

Zoe: Yeah, and white salmon right across the way on the Washington side that also has a really strong artsy scene. I think when you live in a place like the Columbia River Gorge, of course you’re going to be inspired. So I think lots of artists are drawn there for that reason.

Aislyn: Yeah, absolutely. Well, and you mentioned White Salmon, and just this last year Under canvas opened one of its glamping outposts out there. And I feel like that’s such a perfect fit for the region. Will you just. Did you get to stay there? Will you describe it a little bit?

Zoe: Oh my gosh, yeah. I was so excited when I saw that they were opening because I thought the Gorge was a perfect fit for them, like you said. And I did get to check them out and stay there this summer. So they’ll be open seasonally from April to October, thereabouts moving forward. and they have a fantastic spot. It’s a little bit of a drive outside of White Salmon, but they’ve got 120-ish acres spread on this elevated hillside that has a clear shot view towards Mount Hood on the Oregon side.

So the view is just absolutely spectacular. Could not be better. All the different glamping tents are spread out so you get lots of privacy. One thing that’s really cool that they offer there is they have these stargazing tents. So when you’re lying back in bed, there’s a little clear panel over you so you can look at the night sky. And it is just—it’s not a designated dark-sky, but it is so crystal clear. I saw so many shooting stars while I was out there, and they’ve got tons of amenities on-site.

There’s a restaurant, they have nightly s’mores that you can do. They do different activities. They offer live music, and what’s fun for people who are visiting is they can arrange different excursions and activities for you through different tour operators in the Gorge. So if you want to go rafting, they’ll help set that up for you. If you want to go for an e-bike tour like I did, they’ll help set that up for you. So they offer everything you would need to get to know the Gorge.

Aislyn: I love that and sleeping in like a stargazing tent. I just did that for the first time on safari and I was like, oh, I could never sleep in another tent again. I love falling asleep looking at the stars.

Zoe: Oh my gosh, I know. The one downside for me is as someone who likes to sleep in, it got light quite early, but with such a spectacular view right outside of Mount Hood, it’s like you want to be up early and enjoying your coffee with that view.

Aislyn: That’s a good point. But yeah, you’re not, you’re not sleeping in with that sun beating down on you.

Zoe: But also stargazing on safari. That’s just a dream.

Aislyn: It was. It was. Yes, it was absolutely, absolutely a dream. But you know, another dream that sounds wonderful because, you know, it’s cold and wintery. Now are the hot springs that you mentioned. I think that they’ve just reopened. There’s a mineral spa out there.

Zoe: Yes. So about midway through the Gorge. There are these natural mineral hot springs that actually have a really interesting history. Indigenous peoples in the area have been coming there for 1000s of years to soak and take advantage of the waters, and so there’s been a hotel or some manner of resort there since the late eighteen hundreds, welcoming people to come and take the waters and relax and enjoy.

And so the most recent iteration, which is the Bonneville Hot Springs Resort and Spa that’s been there since, I believe, about the 1980s, and they just did a big facelift and refurbished a lot of their stuff. So they refreshed the rooms, the guest rooms, and they redid the spa and the

pool. So they now have this lovely swimming area. The spa is great because you can soak in the different hot springs. There’s a cold plunge, you can get massages, and so it’s really nice to have something like that on offer as the perfect end of the day activity after you’ve been out for a long hike or you’re going for a big bike ride. So it’s really nice to have those wellness offerings as well.

Aislyn: Yeah, absolutely. Soak away the pain and the mineral springs.

Zoe: Exactly.

Aislyn: Well, Zoe, I’d love to close with your advice for people who are inspired by your story and would love to book a trip. Any other advice for people who want to make the journey out?

Zoe: Oh yeah. For one thing, I would recommend don’t skip cultural things. The Columbia River Gorge has obviously got so much outdoorsy stuff that I think people forget that there’s such a rich historical and cultural side like Lewis and Clark went through there. There’s a really deep indigenous history. The Gorge attracts really interesting people, so there’s some really interesting museums that you can also check out. There’s a heritage center in The Dalles, there’s the Maryhill Museum of Art, which is really interesting. So definitely take advantage of the cultural side. And most importantly of all, in a place like this, leave no trace. Recreate safely and respectfully to the landscape.

Aislyn: Yeah, that’s such a good tip. I’ve been hearing about people who are, like, traveling and packing home their plastic, which has been interesting. That’s a totally separate conversation. But when you say leave no trace, that’s one of the things that comes to mind.

Zoe: Yeah, unfortunately, we do sometimes get wildfires out there and it’s just good to be mindful, follow the Leave No Trace tenants and be respectful and just enjoy everything the Gorge has to offer.

Aislyn: Well, Zoe, thank you so much for joining us today and sharing your passion for this part of the world.

Zoe: Of course. Thanks for having me.

Aislyn: Thank you so much for joining this special “Where to Go” episode. In the show notes, we’ve included links to all the places that we recommended, as well as to her social media handles. And if this is your first time listening to one of our “Where to Go” episodes in the show notes, you’ll also find links to our past and future episodes, which we will continue to roll out in this first part of January. Happy travels!

