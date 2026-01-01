In this episode of Unpacked Five Questions, Afar executive editor Katherine LaGrave talks with contributing writer Bonnie Tsui about “A Different Kind of Surf Town,” her feature on Cornwall, England, in Afar’s fall 2026 Epic Trips issue. Bonnie explains how a series of small moments pointed her toward a bigger story about surfers, craftspeople, and environmental advocates. She also covers the origins of Surfers Against Sewage, Cornwall’s concentration of B Corp businesses, how to surf safely in a new place, and what she wishes she’d known before the trip.

Topics discussed in this episode

How Bonnie Tsui realized Cornwall was more than a pretty coastline

Meeting Cornwall’s surf community, and why small-town connections shape the story

Taking the night train from London to Truro

How travel and conservation reinforce each other, from B Corp businesses to handmade wooden surfboards and bellyboards

Surfers Against Sewage co-founder Chris Hines and the group’s inflatable-poop protests

Walking the Cornish coast, beachcombing, and tide pooling

How to surf safely and responsibly in a new place, including Cornwall’s extreme tides

What Bonnie wishes she’d known before going to Cornwall, from walking shoes to a longer coastal trek

Frequently asked questions

What is “A Different Kind of Surf Town” about?

“A Different Kind of Surf Town” is Bonnie Tsui’s Afar feature on Cornwall, England. It follows the surfers, craftspeople, and environmental advocates who have spent decades protecting the region’s coast, including the roots of Surfers Against Sewage.

Why is Cornwall known for conservation?

Bonnie Tsui points to Cornwall’s outsized influence in the surfer-environmentalist community and to a high concentration of B Corp businesses in the region, including food, lodging, and products made from recycled fishing nets. Surfers Against Sewage, founded in 1990 by local surfers, helped transform the fight for clean coastal waters.

What is a bellyboard?

A bellyboard is a small wooden board ridden lying down in the shallows. Bonnie says the boards are inspired by a Hawaiian paipo board, have been popular across generations in the UK, and can be made yourself at a workshop in Cornwall.

What should travelers do in Cornwall?

Bonnie recommends walking the coast trails, beachcombing, tide pooling, and seeing the different personalities of the beaches. She went in late September, when summer crowds had gone and the weather was still mild.

How can you surf safely in a new place?

Research the spot, ask locals at a surf shop, know your entry and exit points, always have an exit strategy, and go with people. In Cornwall, extreme tide swings can erase beaches and expose rock, and create strong currents.

People, places, and resources in this episode

Full transcript

Katherine LaGrave: Welcome to Unpacked Five Questions, a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of one great travel story. I’m Katherine LaGrave, executive editor at Afar. I’ve loved magazines since I was a kid, and not just the stories in the magazine, the stories about how those stories got made, too. Now, decades later, that’s the purpose of this whole podcast. Speaking with writers and photographers who have an ear for incredible travel experiences and turn them into stories.

Bonnie Tsui is one of those people, an Afar contributing writer. Bonnie is a swimmer and surfer based in the Bay Area. She’s also the author of the books On Muscle and Why We Swim, which explores our deep and often surprising relationship with water. So when she pitched me a story about Cornwall, England, I was intrigued by what she wanted to explore beyond its famously beautiful coastline. For her latest Afar feature, Bonnie traveled to Cornwall to meet the surfers, craftspeople and environmental advocates who’ve spent decades protecting the place they call home. And because it’s Bonnie, she even got in the water with local surfers and visited a workshop where handmade wooden surfboards are built to last a lifetime. She also traced the roots of Surfers Against Sewage, a grassroots movement founded by local surfers in 1990 that helped transform the fight for clean coastal waters. What she found was a community where surf culture isn’t just about catching waves, it’s about taking care of the ocean, supporting local businesses and understanding that the two go hand in hand. I sat down with Bonnie to talk about what first tipped her off, that there was a bigger story here and what Cornwall can teach other coastal communities about the relationship between travel and conservation.

Bonnie, so nice to be chatting with you again.

Bonnie Tsui: Hi, Katherine, as always.

Katherine: You wrote the story for us about traveling to Cornwall, and I want to hear a little bit more about the moment that you first heard about Cornwall as more than just this pretty coastline. Like, what tipped you off to the fact that there was a bigger story here about craft and conservation?

Bonnie: It was more an accretion of small moments, uh, when I’d be talking to friends from the region, especially surfer buddies who, you know, Cornwall is such a small place but, you know, as I say in the piece, it kind of has outsized influence in the surfer environmentalist community at large. And a lot of folks just are, you know, really in touch with this bigger community that cares about our oceans and our environment and also how we, you know, engage with our waters and our waterways. And I, you know, had been surfing for a long time with some folks down in Costa Rica who were originally from Cornwall, you know, just been reading also like some magazines, um, again, have come out of, of the UK surfer magazines and just kind of knowing. Also some environmental folks like Hugo Tagholm, who I know from other work, and my husband also does climate and oceans work. It was time to kind of start digging around and see if I could unearth what the bigger picture was.

Katherine: And as with I think every story you’ve done for me, you get in the water almost right away. Um, you get out with people from the community. Was there a particular session or person who changed how you understood what surf culture or surfing in Cornwall meant?

Bonnie: You know, I actually have to give a shout out to someone who doesn’t appear in the story, but who actually acted a little bit as my fixer, my local guy on the ground, this guy Mat Arney, who is a photographer, but he also is a surfer and works in the surf universe with a lot of my friends who were down in Costa Rica who I met and have served with. And he is probably one of the biggest well connected folks in Cornwall and is like a big booster for Cornwall too. So it was when I started poking around to doing a story, people pointed me towards him. I think it might have started actually when we had a conversation for the Surf Simply podcast. And Surf Simply is the place down in Costa Rica that I’ve been talking about. He was an editor for that magazine and had interviewed me about our On Muscle and Why We Swim and surfing and all that, and we got to talking about Cornwall, and that was another kind of piece of the puzzle. But I went surfing with him and I went surfing at the same time with James Otter, with Bella Bunce, who was the editor of Wavelength and just it’s that entire mishmash of people coming together and also constantly running into people, constantly running. I think it’s not even one session. It’s that I would go out for a session, or I would have set up an interview with someone and I would run into that other person that I was supposed to see the next day at that same place. It’s just like, again, this small town village life where everyone knows your name.

You know, I flick at that at the story because I really was there for like 12 hours and I was kind of like, wait, I’ve already recognize everyone here and that’s beautiful. It kind of started from even just arriving in Truro on the train, just like in the morning when you get on a night train, you fall asleep in one place and you wake up in another and there’s something very transporting about that. And ahead of this conversation with you, I was kind of looking back at photos and some videos of the trip and just being really struck by how beautiful that entry. You can take a daytime train that’s, you know, maybe a little quicker, but I wanted to take the slow train, the night train, because I don’t get to do that. We don’t get to do that. And I loved it. I think that was a really beautiful way to kind of slow down and get into, into that place.

Katherine: And you’ve surfed all around the world. I’m curious if you got reactions from people where you were saying, you know, my next surfing spot is Cornwall. Did you or did people in the surf community know?

Bonnie: It is the epicenter of UK surfing. And many people hadn’t been there, but people knew about it. And also if they had surfed there, they had a kind of blissed out look, you know, because it’s just like clean, beautiful waves, you know, that kind of sweet spot, like in the sort of fall that was just like, it still had a little bit of the warmth, but the summer crowds had gone and it was before it got really stormy or rainy or anything like that. And, and the swell had come in that day, you know, and you always feel very blessed when you go to places you can’t control the weather, you cannot control and the ocean. And so that’s, you know, could have been that could have gotten skunked, you know, going anywhere, anytime you go surfing. But I do remember arriving in Cornwall and the folks that I talked to. Both friends were just like, you brought the sunshine and the swell is here and so this is going to be a good week.

Katherine: Yeah. You write about the watercolor so beautifully. I won’t, I won’t spoil it for our listeners and our readers. Stepping back, what does Cornwall tell us about how travel and conservation can reinforce each other rather than compete in ways that other towns might learn from?

Bonnie: Well, I was really struck by this statistic of this larger region being the biggest concentration of B Corp businesses in the UK, and that just kind of signaled to me to look at like, okay, well, what are people doing? What are these businesses? Right? And it was everything from a bed and breakfast that was certified, going to food, going to like spa products to things that are woven out of old recycled fishing nets. Everything is so far flung. And I think even understanding the that sensibility could be applied to, to things as diverse as clothing and a place you could stay, a place you could eat, things you could buy, things that you could bring home as gifts, as souvenirs. It was really cool!

And then also, of course, applying to more specifically to the sort of surf related ocean going world. It’s like, you know, a wooden surfboard that you make yourself. Um, a wooden belly board that you make yourself while you’re there supporting this business and then like taking it out into the ocean as part of your trip. Like, that’s pretty cool. And also that these belly boards are so popular in the UK and have been across many decades and across many generations, and going out to the beach in Newquay and seeing everyone from kids to like grandparents, like on these belly boards in the water. And I was like, oh, this is funny because it’s not boogie boards. It’s this very specific board that’s inspired by a Hawaiian. I think it’s like a paipo board. And that arrived in the UK in this particular year and it stayed really popular and it sort of like been adopted by the locals. I love the sort of uncovering the little hidden stories behind how this little import got here, and then how it’s now been such a thing that people use by the seaside. You know, it’s like very Cornish.

Katherine: Mhm. I always like to ask because we just have 2,500 words. Is there a scene, a person, a moment that didn’t make it in the story that you’re still thinking about, that you’d have loved to have included, but just didn’t quite fit with the narrative?

Bonnie: Suffice it to say, like really colorful characters, um, you know, like Chris Hines, again, such a legend in the UK for being a co-founder of Surfers Against Sewage and then continuing to be such a voice for the modern environmental movement. You know, starting out as like a scrappy little surfer founded an organization that grew to have outsized influence, again, beyond the borders because the ocean, you know, like our coastlines are porous. And so I love that that fervor of like scrappy surfer surfers from, you know, in the ‘90s could kind of like be showing up on the steps of parliament, you know, wearing gas masks in their like garish, their wetsuits and then carrying a giant inflatable poop, you know, to be like, we need you to pay attention to this because our waterways are all of our waterways and we need to clean this up. We need to clean up our coastlines so that, you know, for all of us and to make a visual spectacle out of it. And I feel like they almost were using these tactics pre-social media and able to amplify and spread this message so widely. I think that’s really impressive.

Katherine: It’s quite the visual. So switching, switching a little bit to the travel part of it. If someone reads your story and they travel to Cornwall, what’s one thing that you would want them to do or see that captures part of your experience?

Bonnie: I mean, just walking on that epic coastline. The coast trails and just seeing. There were afternoons that I would just wander and go as far as I could along the coast. And just taking in, like seeing all the different personalities of the beaches, the different personalities of the people walking on the trail, the beaches they would choose to stop at and kind of examine, and do a little beachcombing or tide pooling or whatever. Like you’d have the sandy beaches that were great for surfing or swimming, and then you’d have like the rocky tide pools, and then you’d have family. I just loved seeing how humanity interacts with the coast, with the water.

And, you know, I went in late September and England obviously is famous for being quite chilly and quite damp. And it’s like this kind of shoulder season where you get brilliant sunny days, and then you also get, like everyone just swaddled up against the chill. And that, I like that because it’s a hardiness. There’s a ruggedness to the coast. Like as I kind of describe, like the way the cliffs tumble down to the water and it’s just really striking and it makes you feel like you’re on the edge of something. And I think that’s, that’s what’s really special about that place to feel that you’re really in it there.

Katherine: Well, I was reading about Finisterre, which is from the Latin edge of the earth.

Bonnie: Yeah.

Katherine: Very cool.

Bonnie: Yeah, exactly.

Katherine: How do you approach surfing safely, responsibly, in a new place? What does that look like for you?

Bonnie: Um, I always do a bit of due diligence in terms of researching a spot. What beaches tend to be good for the activity that you’re doing, especially with surfing? Like I want to know that I’m not going to be dropping into a place that is quite hazardous for someone who doesn’t know what the hazards are because every surf spot has its own. Like you have to know, maybe on a high tide, like the water, there’s no beach. You have to know that before you go in terms of entry and exit points, and always have an exit strategy and always go with people.

Well, first of all, surfing is so social and communal and you’re in this floating community in the water. But I think it’s also a sign of respect to kind of do a little bit of, you know, asking around and talking to people. It could be like walking into a surf shop and just kind of having a chat with folks there. And that’s the best way to kind of get local intel. And obviously, I ask my friends and went with folks who I knew. You know, it’s the same if I were going swimming in open water, swimming in a place I would like find out about currents. I would find out about what is the water temperature, what are the swells like? What’s the tie? You know, all the everything.

Cornwall actually, for example, is very extreme tides, swings, huge swings from like very, very high I where the water is hitting against probably disappears a lot of beaches and then very, very low. You have to be careful of because of exposed rock, the water being very shallow, and ther hazards kind of coming up because of that. And also with like big extreme tide swings, you have to be worrying about strong currents taking you in and out. And again, like I think you want to have a good time. People want you to have a good time, and you want to be safe so that you don’t get yourself in trouble and put others at risk. You know, that’s also a big part of it.

Katherine: So this story is in our Epic Trips issue, which, you know, we’ve designated that this trip is epic. And I’m curious from your perspective, what makes it epic?

Bonnie: I’m looking at the opening spread for the story and I’m like, that’s it. You know, that just says so much about how vast and great. And again, like Finisterre, Land’s End and Edge of the world kind of thing, you see just enough of the coast and the ocean and the horizon when you’re in it to feel that you’re a part of it, but also that you’re this tiny. I mean, when I’m in a setting like that and I just can’t stop looking around, it’s the awe part of it, right? It’s, it’s that you are trying to take in every little detail of like what it’s like to be here now. And so for me, I’m always like, my brain is always like, like thinking ahead, thinking back.

And so to surf and to be in the ocean is like to be totally present and paying attention and being attentive to this, like, what does the water feel like? And who are the people who are around? What are they talking about? What am I going to eat? You know, when I’m done, I’m smelling some things from that nice cafe. All these things like are kind of swirling around, but it’s a very nice enveloping kind of swirl where you’re just like, I’m here, I’m situated here. And that is, to me, the most beautiful part of being in a place and specifically in Cornwall as like this really the landscape, the coast. It really is epic. The sweep is profound and I feel like I would go back in a heartbeat.

Katherine: Well, hopefully you get to go back soon.

After the break, Bonnie shares what she tells someone planning a trip to Cornwall and the one thing she wishes she’d known before she went.

We talked a little bit earlier about research. So last question. What’s something you wish you’d known before you went? You know, something that would have changed how you planned or even packed for your trip?

Bonnie: Great walking shoes. Great hiking shoes. Um, maybe I would have. If I had had a little more time. I would have gone for like a longer trek along the coast because it really is part of that interface again, between the land and sea. And to be able to walk a great distance along there, because you really can, because the coastal trail system is really amazing. It is all over England, but I think especially in Cornwall, you can really walk and then swim, you know, like that kind of thing. I think that maybe I would have done that.

But also, I mean, I like to come upon, you know, like knowing about the food. Like I knew that there were all these like amazing restaurants and places to go. Like, but I knew, I also knew that I didn’t have as much time as I could to get to like all the far flung places. And I didn’t want to like, tempt myself until after I actually, I like I read a lot, a lot of places when I got home that if I had had like another 2 weeks, I would have definitely made pilgrimages to those places. But, you know, you have to be very strategic, as you know, with traveling and not try to do too much because then you can’t really enjoy it. But yes, if I had another 2 weeks, I would have plotted the food and the walks and then thrown in a few more surfs for sure.

Katherine: Yeah, that’s got to be so different when you’re traveling for fun versus traveling for assignment because you really have to be so much more intentional about like, this is kind of what I need to, let’s say I imagine laddering up to my greater point of the story, like there might have been a lots of super cool other places, but there’s just not a lot of time and not a lot of real estate for that in the story.

Bonnie: I mean, you know, from working on the story with me that there was so many more moments that I wanted to squeeze in there and it was like way too long. And all these people and all these cool scenes. But I feel like what we ended up with is like a really nice invitation to the place. And so I’m really, really happy with how it turned out.

Katherine: Yes, I would love to go and the people see that I haven’t been and the people are so important to the story. And it’s a really beautiful example of people shaping place and experience.

Bonnie: Mhm.

Katherine: Okay, Bonnie, those were my questions as always. Lovely to talk to you. Thank you for stopping by.

Bonnie: Thanks for having me. Always. Thank you!

Katherine: Listener. Thank you for tuning into this episode of Unpacked Five Questions. In the show notes, you’ll find a link to Bonnie’s story and to her social media handle. Join me in January for another episode that takes you behind the scenes with our award-winning features writers.

Ready for more interviews with travel writers? Visit Afar.com, and be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok. We are @afarmedia. If you enjoyed today’s exploration, I hope you’ll come back for more great travel stories. Subscribing always makes that easy, and be sure to rate and review the show on your favorite podcast platform. It helps other travelers find it.

This has been Unpacked Five Questions, a production of Afar Media. The podcast is produced by Aislyn Greene, Nikki Galteland, and Katherine LaGrave. This podcast is part of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. Visit airwavemedia.com to listen and subscribe to their other fine shows like Culture Kids and The Explorers Podcast.