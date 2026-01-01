In this Travel to Listen episode of Unpacked, host Tim Chester heads to Reykjavik to explore why so much remarkable music comes out of Iceland. He talks with Ísleifur “Ísi” Þórhallsson, director of the Iceland Airwaves festival, about the festival’s origins as an airline promotion, why the whole city becomes a venue each November, and why Icelandic music has no single sound. Ísi also shares how the landscape and a tiny, tight-knit music community shape artists, what travelers should know about recording in Iceland, and the one song he says sums up Reykjavik.

Topics discussed in this episode

How Iceland Airwaves began more than 25 years ago as an Icelandair promotion in an airline hangar

Why Reykjavik itself is the festival’s venue, from a dirty little bar to a church to an art museum

Why festival guests trust the lineup, even when they’ve never heard of the bands

Why Sigur Rós and Björk don’t define a single Icelandic sound

How a small, close-knit community lets musicians cross genres, and how long, dark winters shape the music

Studios just outside Reykjavik, including Sigur Rós’s in Mosfellsbær, and Iceland’s 25 percent recording refund

How to get immersed in Iceland’s music scene by going downtown during Airwaves

The one song that sums up Reykjavik: “Reykjavik” by Emmsjé Gauti

Frequently asked questions

What is Iceland Airwaves?

Iceland Airwaves is a music festival that takes place in Reykjavik every November. It started more than 25 years ago, created by Icelandair to attract tourists, and now mixes international and Icelandic acts across 7 or 8 venues that are walkable in about 10 minutes.

Is there an Icelandic sound?

According to festival director Ísi Þórhallsson, no. Sigur Rós and Björk are the best known names, but Icelandic music spans heavy metal, rock, pop, hip hop, rap, jazz, blues, and classical, in part because musicians in such a small community move easily between genres.

How can travelers experience Iceland’s music scene?

Ísi recommends going downtown during Iceland Airwaves. International bands, press, and music lovers are all in the same compact area, musicians walk between venues like guests, and many play small day shows in hotel lobbies, record stores, and libraries.

Why do international artists record in Iceland?

Studios just outside Reykjavik offer spectacular landscapes and high-quality facilities, and Iceland has a repayment scheme similar to the film industry’s that returns about 25 percent of recording costs to artists who record there.

What song sums up Reykjavik?

Ísi picks “Reykjavik” by Icelandic hip hop artist Emmsjé Gauti, who sings in Icelandic and is a regular at Airwaves.

People, places, and resources in this episode

Full transcript

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Tim Chester: Hi, I’m Tim Chester. This is Season 2 of Unpacked: Travel to Listen, and that is Sigur Rós. I can’t think of many countries where music and place is so closely intertwined as Iceland. A very singular, somewhat ethereal and otherworldly sound often issues forth from the land of ice and waterfalls and black volcanic rock. Sigur Rós is perhaps the best known band, along with one of a kind pop star, Björk.

[Music clip]

Tim: And the group Of Monsters and Men. But that’s only half the story. As anyone who’s been to the country or its new band festival knows. Iceland Airwaves takes place in Reykjavik every November with a mix of international and Icelandic acts. It’s become the best annual showcase for the country’s music scene, which spans many more sounds and genres than you might expect. I spoke to festival director Ísleifur Þórhallsson, who goes by Ísi, to learn more about the breadth of Icelandic creativity and the relationship between music and place, and to get schooled in how to actually pronounce Sigur Rós. Ísi, thanks for joining us today.

Ísi Þórhallsson: My pleasure.

Tim: So for people who don’t know Iceland Airwaves, could you just start us off by giving a bit of background about the festival and its history?

Ísi: Yeah, so it was started over 25 years ago, and it’s kind of funny to think about it now. It was literally started by Icelandair, the airline. And they were thinking about ways how to attract tourists to Iceland. They were just trying to come up with things to attract them, which is not a problem anymore since tourism has completely exploded. So it was literally like the first year was in an airline hangar with like 6 Icelandic bands who all became like iconic Icelandic bands like GusGus and Quarashi and stuff like that. And then it just grew and grew and grew. And it’s of course, very intertwined with Icelandic culture, Icelandic nature, and Reykjavik. Downtown Reykjavik, like the city itself, is like one of the venues.

Tim: Yeah, I bet. It’s interesting that they were trying to attract people to Iceland. You have so many natural wonders there and reasons to visit aside from the music.

Ísi: I think they were probably thinking what you were saying, like, why don’t they come? This is amazing. It’s very different. You just have to make them aware and get it across and everything. And that certainly worked out. Iceland has become a brand in itself. Icelandic music has become a brand in itself. So it’s very popular. It’s like the population is now 400,000, but we have 2 million tourists per year. And it’s such a part of the festival is the diversity of the bands and the diversity of the venues. Like you have 7, 8 venues, but you can walk between them all in like 10 minutes and that is the experience. Like. Don’t plan too much. Just go. And we take over different spaces downtown and it’s like it goes from a dirty little bar, to a church, to an art museum and everything in between. And then there are all these side events and extra events which are just happening during the day, before and after the official program, which is literally just in the lobby of a hotel or in a record store or a library or wherever. So it really is like a full week of events all over the place.

Tim: It’s brilliant. And has the lineup evolved over the years in terms of the genres and the acts you’ve been booking?

Ísi: The magical thing about Airwaves today, when everybody is chasing the big names and the big festival is that we have a festival where a majority of the guests don’t know a majority of the bands, and that’s the way they like it. But because you have this established brand and this history for 25 years, the guests trust the festival. Like you can trust that if you’re on the stage you got in, it’s some something is good about it and interesting. And this is also why the booking agents and everyone and the artists want to play it because it means something to get in.

Tim: Yeah. And I like the way it’s a mix, obviously, of international and Icelandic acts. And even I noticed this year you’ve got The Streets playing.

[Music clip: The Streets]

Tim: And the support act is Icelandic hip hop duo Alpha Alpha. So you’re gonna, you’re gonna go into that venue. You’re going to see people you probably not heard of before.

Ísi: Yes. It’s very intentional to just book what we like and very intentional to have the lineup kind of all over the place.

Tim: Who are you most excited to see this year?

Ísi: It’s, uh, it’s so difficult to ask this question. But I can, I can name some names. There is this band called, uh, Amor Vincit Omnia. So yeah, it’s a good example. We do this festival every year and we just know that there is a pipeline, and we just know that every year we will be able to put on stage new, exciting, very creative, talented Icelandic bands with young people who are doing really interesting things. We just know that it’s comes, comes to us and there’s no problem finding it. Always many new bands and this is like an example of that, but I have the feeling that they’re gonna go on and do something big.

[Music clip]

Tim: My standout memory of Iceland Airwaves was probably seeing the Icelandic rock band Hjaltalín in a church. Do you have any favorite moments from the festival’s history?

Ísi: There are always so, so many moments during each festival. The funny thing is, it’s not necessarily what you what you thought was going to be a hit or memorable, and it makes the experience even stronger that you didn’t expect it. Like every time someone comes to me and like, oh my God, like tears in my eye changed my life. It’s always something they didn’t expect. So that is kind of the magic of a festival. Like this is a is a surprise element.

Tim: Join us after the break to hear more from Iceland Airwaves Festival director, Ísi, on why the country has inspired so many artists.

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We’re back with Iceland Airwaves festival director, Ísi. Ísi, when I went to the festival, I remember flying over and the airline was playing a film about a Sigur Rós tour around the country, full of really scenic imagery and beautiful music.

Ísi: Yeah, it’s always like the names that are named when you’re talking about Icelandic music. It’s like Sigur Rós and Björk. People feel like that is the sound of Icelandic music. It’s like Sigur Rós is kind of like the soundtrack to the Icelandic landscape. You’re driving around and it’s like kind of just here, Sigur Rós looking at the landscape. In reality, I don’t think there is a specific Icelandic sound because it is so diverse. It’s there is so much creativity across all kinds of music. It’s heavy metal, rock, pop, hip hop, rap, jazz, blues, classical, everything.

I think maybe I’ve always asked, like, what does make it so special and why are all these artists breaking through and everything? I think maybe it’s just because these worlds are not that separated over here. Like there is such a strong community. We are so small. It’s so tight that you have musicians playing between the genres like they’re not stuck and like it’s being mixed all the time. And it’s like one community and not separate worlds. And I think maybe, maybe that is the secret sauce. But of course, the nature, the landscape plays a part and it’s like dark and cold 9 months of the year. So you just have to figure something out to like, do. And I think that’s part of the music and where it comes from.

Tim: Are a lot of artists inspired by the landscape? Like, do they go to places outside the city to rehearse or record, or are there any special places they do that?

Ísi: Yes, I think, I think they they really do that. I think it’s like it’s a mix of going to downtown Reykjavik and hanging out in coffee shops and record stores. They’re all there talking and chatting and everything, and then leave Reykjavik. You only have to drive for like 1 hour or something, and then you’re in nature and you just feel different right away. It’s so spectacular and calming and everything. I mean, Sigur Rós has a studio in Mosfellsbær, which is like 30 minutes away, all our art studio by the sea here in Reykjavik. And yeah, there is this one really fancy world, which is just stunning landscape and high quality where Justin Bieber made this new record.

Tim: That’s interesting. So do foreign acts come over to be inspired and and find space to create as well?

Ísi: Yeah, that that is now happening with studios like that, that is kind of specifically made for that also. It’s Icelandic artists use it, but it’s also when they built it, it was like, we’re gonna attract some international artists and we have a system in Iceland now where there’s like similar to what the film industry has, there’s like a repayment scheme where if you come here and record, you get like 25 percent of the cost back or something.

Tim: One of the bands I like is Múm. I think that’s how you pronounce it. Yeah. They have this track Marmalade Fires that I really love and just kind of mix of folk and electronica. And again, I suppose that’s that coffee shop culture and digging through record stores and just kind of being magpies for music and culture. And there seems to be a lot of that.

Ísi: I think it’s absolutely that. It is how small it is, and the community and the worlds completely collide and it all melts together. And I think that is the thing that makes Icelandic music really interesting. There are so many bands coming and appearing every year, and it’s kind of difficult to put a finger on what the genre is because they are blending a lot of stuff together.

Tim: Okay, so if someone’s coming to the festival or to Iceland, do you have any tips for places to go to be immersed in the music scene?

Ísi: So basically, to be immersed in the music scene, you just have to go downtown and just do Iceland Airwaves, all the international bands, all the press, all the media, all the music lovers are right there, and it’s not that big. Like you have 7, 8 venues, you can run between them in like 10 minutes. You just step into it and you get to know a lot of people you didn’t know before. The musicians are right there, like you meet the musicians. They’re also walking between the venues like guests, and they’re playing tiny little shows in the days, like just in a lobby, in a hotel. You talk to them afterwards like they’re having pre-parties and after parties in their houses where people are invited, they go home together, and after the shows, when the venue’s closed. You are completely immersed in the Icelandic music scene and culture just by being downtown and participating in Airwaves.

Tim: That’s great, I love that. Yeah, for me, the closest comparison I can think of is the Great Escape New Bands Festival in Brighton in the UK, but even that one doesn’t have the same sense of being in someone’s backyard and the sense of discovery. It’s very unique.

Ísi: Yeah, it really is.

Tim: And then finally, we ask every guest this. What’s the one song that sums up Reykjavik or Iceland?

Ísi: So the song that comes to mind is literally called Reykjavik by an Icelandic artist called Emmsjé Gauti, where he’s singing about the city. And he is part of Airwaves now. There are kind of like two groups of artists in Iceland. The ones who are like not even thinking about playing abroad. And then there is the other group, who’s like kind of thinking about playing abroad. He’s one of those who isn’t really thinking about playing abroad. It’s, uh, he just sings in Icelandic, but it is hip hop and rap, melodic pop, hip hop and rap. And he plays Airwaves a lot. And the international guests love him and he always does amazing shows.

Tim: At Iceland Airwaves returns to Reykjavik on November 4 and I highly recommend it. This has been Unpacked: Travel to Listen, a podcast of Afar Media. The show is part of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. The podcast was produced by Aislyn Greene, Nikki Galteland and me, Tim Chester. In the next episode, I’m heading to Liverpool, a UNESCO City of Music, where we’ll be learning about the history of the Beatles and the famous Cavern Club.