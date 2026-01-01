In the 4th and final episode of Unpacked’s Dubai series, guest host Nicola Chilton takes on the biggest myth about the city: that Dubai has no culture. Azra Khamissa, a chiropractor and henna artist known as Dr. Azra, shares how she came to document and revive traditional Emirati crafts such as Talli and Sadu weaving, and where she goes for a creative fix. Then Butheina Kazim, founder of Cinema Akil, Dubai’s independent art house cinema at Alserkal Avenue, explains why Dubai’s “5-hour flight radius” of cultures shapes her programming, how a majlis inspired the cinema’s design, and what she hopes first-time visitors will take away.

Topics discussed in this episode

Why Dubai’s culture is far deeper than malls and construction cranes

Henna, from its cooling properties to a modern minimalist art form

Talli and Sadu weaving, two Emirati crafts recognized by UNESCO, and the Talli Circle community workshops

Where to experience Emirati heritage: Shindagha Museum, Al Shindagha, and the SIKKA festival

Escaping the city in the Hajar Mountains and Hatta, or at Al Mamzar Beach

Alserkal Avenue and Al Quoz as Dubai’s creative district, and Cinema Akil’s path from nomadic pop-up to permanent home

How the majlis shaped Cinema Akil’s design, and the salvaged seats from one of Dubai’s oldest cinemas

Discovering Dubai’s human-scale neighborhoods, including Jumeirah, Satwa, and Karama, and festivals like Art Dubai, Dubai Design Week, and Sole DXB



Frequently asked questions

Does Dubai have culture?

Yes. Both guests describe a layered cultural scene, from traditional crafts such as Talli and Sadu weaving to independent cinema, galleries, festivals, and neighborhoods like Al Shindagha, Al Quoz, Jumeirah, Satwa, and Karama.

What are Talli and Sadu?

Talli is a hand-woven braid of silver and gold thread used to trim traditional dresses, and Sadu is wool weaving done on a loom, traditionally for tents and camel bags. Both are recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.

Where can visitors learn about Emirati heritage in Dubai?

Dr. Azra recommends the Shindagha Museum in Bur Dubai, where older homes along the creek have been turned into small museums on crafts such as perfume, boat making, and silver making. She also recommends the SIKKA festival, held at Al Shindagha in January.

What is Cinema Akil?

Cinema Akil is Dubai’s independent art house cinema, founded by Butheina Kazim. It began as a nomadic pop-up and now has a permanent home at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, plus a seasonal outpost at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central.

What is a majlis?

According to Butheina Kazim, a majlis is a public-facing community living room, usually attached to a home, where families and leaders welcome people to share concerns, thoughts, and appreciation. Cinema Akil’s open, non-hierarchical design with no assigned seating was inspired by it.

People, places, and resources in this episode

Full transcript

Nicola Chilton: This is Unpacked by Afar, and I’m your guest host, Nicola Chilton. This is the fourth and final episode in our series on Dubai, and today we’re tackling the biggest myth about this city. People love to say that Dubai has no culture, that it’s all shopping malls, construction cranes, with everything imported from somewhere else. I’ve heard it more times than I can count, and when I first moved here, I may have had some of those misconceptions, too. But it didn’t take me long to realize how wrong I was, and today two guests are going to prove it. My first guest is Azra Khamissa, also known as Dr. Azra. She grew up in Canada and has made Dubai home for many years. By profession she’s a chiropractor, but she’s also the artist behind Azra Henna, a modern take on a traditional art form. Lately, Azra has also been documenting and preserving traditional Emirati crafts, and I’ve had the pleasure of joining her in one of her workshops.

Welcome, Azra.

Azra Khamissa: Thank you.

Nicola: Now, you tick a lot of boxes when it comes to culture, creativity. You’re a chiropractor by training, you’re a designer, you’re a henna artist. You are also now researching and practicing traditional Emirati craft- which is something that I think a lot of people don’t even know exists here in Dubai. So let’s start at the beginning. What brought you here?

Azra: I am actually a Canadian South African. Um, my father had an Emirati patient in ’99 in Aurora, Ontario, and at that time our family, or my parents at least, were looking for some change. They wanted to move to, a Muslim country so that they could bring us up in a space like that. So his patient invited him to come visit Dubai. So we visited Dubai. It was a very different Dubai, much smaller and quieter. None of the big malls that you know, and my parents loved it. And so 2001, we all moved over to Dubai, and that’s where I guess my journey here began. Canada was a very small town kind of life, and then coming to Dubai of course was very, very different. In my second year of schooling, I went to completely Arabic school. I knew how to read and write, but I didn’t know how to speak, and the books were all in Arabic. And this is, I think, where I really got to meet, just the people that are from here, you know? And we got welcomed just with open arms into society, into the community, and that’s where I learnt how to speak Emirati Arabic, where I started learning about the culture, about their hospitality, about their generosity, and that’s, I guess, where the, where the story began.

Nicola: It’s a great place to begin. So I think a lot of people here in Dubai know you as Dr. Azra.

Azra: Yes.

Nicola:Um, mostly through your henna art- Mm ... Which was what really brought you to prominence here. So for some of our listeners who may not know really what henna is, may not be familiar with it, can you just give us a little bit of background into what it is and the importance of it?

Azra: Of course. So Henna is used traditionally for celebratory moments. Most people know it also as Mehndi, and they use it primarily for, like, Ramadan and Eid celebrations, as well as weddings. So weddings, it’s used across, essentially the entire SWANA region, so you have North Africa, India and Pakistan, the Middle East, of course. The UAE and the countries in the Gulf. And it’s made from a plant that grows in really hot, dry regions, and it actually has cooling properties, ironically, as well. So, way back, a long time ago, even the, the Sheikh Zayed used to use it for its cooling properties on his hands and his feet. Of course, it wouldn’t be a design, but they would use it in the summer months to cool down.

Nicola: What you were able to do through your henna art was merge tradition and modernity in a way that I think really resonated with so many people who perhaps would never have really come across henna or been interested in it or felt it was relevant to their modern lives. And what I’m really interested in now is the way that you are really diving into the research and practice of traditional Emirati crafts- also aiming to give them a relevance today. People think of Dubai as being ultra-modern, futuristic, without necessarily knowing that there’s this craft heritage kind of in the background. Can you tell us a little bit more about what interested you and why you started becoming curious about it?

Azra: I mean, henna’s always been a part of my culture and tradition, like during Eid and, and weddings. And even when I came here, I noticed that as well: during Eid and during weddings, it’s a big part of the culture. So that wasn’t, I guess, new. But what really got me interested into henna was when I-- Like, I studied in Australia, so my teenage years were very much about a, like, a minimal... Th- this was, like, the age of, I guess, minimalism and very contemporary style. And then when I came back here, we’d have weddings and stuff to go to, and the traditional Indian and Arabic designs just weren’t something... Like, I thought they were beautiful for a wedding, but then henna stays on your hand for 10 days after, and it just wasn’t my style. So, I was introduced through an Emirati friend, Alia bin Omair, to traditional designs that were very, very minimal. And back then, they would use, like, a stick or a leaf, so they’re very bold. And I ended up doing one of those designs for a wedding. And after that, I began the research. So I started looking into, like, Tunisia, into Libya, and other also designs that were done here way back when, and all their different names. And they were just so, striking and so beautiful, and I think that’s when I started falling in love essentially with, like, the old ways and the older kind of crafts. And so recently I’ve been looking into other crafts such as Talli, and Talli is a, a weave that’s used on the trimmings of dresses, and it can take, weeks to months to make enough for one dress. Um-

Nicola: How is it woven? What’s, what’s the material that they’re using for that?

Azra: So it used to be silver and gold and, and then threads, and they would weave it together, and this would be essentially worn treasures. And wait, again, back then when, when everything was done by trade. Let’s say if the family needed, some funds or they really needed, um, money essentially, I guess, their kind of money, they could just burn the clothes and melt the metal, and they could use it to trade for pots and pans or for whatever else they might need.

Nicola: Wow, so it had a, a beauty to it, but also an actual fundamental value.

Azra: Absolutely. Yeah. And it wasn’t, something that was, that could be done overnight as well. I think, like, slow fashion, you really can see it, like, when you look back into the traditions of so many different, um, countries and cultures. So- You

Nicola: And you started a workshop for talli and I joined it and we sat down together and it is the ultimate in slow fashion, especially when I was doing it ‘cause it’s really complicated.

Azra: Yes, it’s a little bit challenging to learn, and so I learnt, about, maybe about a year ago now. And, like, actually, again, with Alia bin Omair, the same girl that taught me one of the first traditional Emirati designs at her studio, and I posted about it online, and I got this just, this, like, hundreds of people telling me how much they want to learn and how they don’t know where to learn, and these are mostly all Emirati girls, like, younger girls. Many of them, their mothers don’t practice it, and their grandmothers, many of, of them have passed away, or they’re just not able to teach them. So I realized that there was a huge gap, and at that point, I contacted, uh, Dubai Culture, and through Dubai Culture, we created these community workshops, and we were given, like, a platform and a space to kind of welcome everyone, and that’s where Talli Circle started as, like, a community kind of initiative.

Nicola: So Talli, which is the hand weaving of these braids, it was recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. So that’s an amazing recognition for a traditional craft of the region, along with Sadu weaving- which has also been awarded the same status. You’re starting to practice Sadu as well?

Azra: Yes, so I recently learned how to do Sadu.

Nicola: What is Sadu?

Azra: So Sadu is a type of weaving and it’s done on a loom. Traditionally they would get the wool from their own, you know, sheep, and make it themselves, and then they would use it to weave, materials that they would use then for the bags that are on the camels and for the tents that they would live in. It was an absolute necessity, especially in the desert, and for the kind of like the lives that they would live moving from, place to place in the hot, hot kind of temperatures.

Sadu’s still practiced, like, in the entire region. Of course, with Talli and with Sadu, there’s now machine-made, which is much cheaper and, uh, much more affordable and takes no time at all with the machines. I’ve met a lot of women that practice both Talli and Sadu and, unfortunately, like, they’re not paid what I think, obviously, what these crafts are worth. And that’s why the younger generation, I think, don’t see the value in it, why would you do something that earns, like, the fraction of what you could do in an office, for example.

Nicola: So is, is the reason that you are now becoming so interested and curious and, and hands-on with it because you want to help create a platform for craft here moving forward or is it just a personal passion?

Azra: That’s a great question. I think there’s a lot of reasons. Like, I love hearing about the stories and the history of a place, from these women. They have, so much that we can learn. So I, I love learning from them. I love learning about the cultures. And I just love, like, that, that woman’s centered space. Like, Talli was, when I speak to the women, it was this craft that the women would gather, in the aft- late afternoon, and they would sit together and just connect with each other, you know, and whatever problems they had, whatever stories they had, and they would just sit and practice the craft together. So I think that’s a really beautiful aspect of the craft that I really love and that I think is missing in this, like, fast-paced, kind of life that, that we’re all living in these big cities such as, like, Dubai, you know?

Nicola: When I joined the Talli Circle, it was really special to, to speak with the young Emirati women born and raised here in Dubai who it felt like they were discovering this part of their craft heritage for the first time. Like, they’d seen their grandmothers and their aunts and their relatives practicing it maybe when they were kids, but they’d never learnt the skill until now. And it seems what you were telling me about how many people signed up, it seems like there’s a genuine interest in the traditional heritage of Dubai that maybe, I don’t wanna say been lost, but that hadn’t been brought into focus so much until now.

Azra: I think so, and I think, the more I kind of go deeper into the community, it’s widely practiced amongst the Emirati society. But I think, like, there’s, like a bit of a disconnect between that society and, like, Western society, and that’s what we need to, I think, bridge more. There’s a language barrier. There, a lot of barriers that we need to kind of cross to make that, that kinda connect. And I think also it’s like we all wanna learn something so quickly. A lot of them, a lot of the girls that I speak to, they try to learn from their grandmothers, but Talli isn’t something you can pick up like that. Talli’s not very easy. It’s one, I’d say, one of the harder ones to pick up, and also to, for it to look nice, i’d say mine took, like, a year to kind of, like, look good enough to put on a dress for, for me, you know?

Nicola: It looks deceptively simple but-

Azra: Yes. Yeah ...

Nicola: It’s, it’s tricky.

Azra: It’s, it’s complex. So, so to also find that time, you know, to, to sit down for hours and to dedicate and to learn from, from an elder or from anyone, I think is also, like, becoming more challenging in this society,

Nicola: Where do you go when you want to get a fix of culture or creativity here in Dubai?

Azra: So honestly, I like to go to the mountains. If you drive an hour or 45 minutes out of Dubai just towards the mountains, it’s, yeah, just all mountains, you know. And so for me, that’s where I get my, my creative release, and that’s where I get my fix is in nature. And I do- like many times you’ll meet the different locals that live in these lands, you know? And so, getting to kind of interact with them and getting to know them and creating relationships like with people that are also not in a big city I think is really valuable.

Nicola: As you said, it’s a short-ish drive.

Azra: Yeah. Absolutely.

Nicola: I was there this week. Hatta is an exclave of Dubai in the Hajar Mountains and there are these incredible rocky, jagged peaks. And it’s, it’s like a completely different land from what you experience here in the city. Anyone visiting Dubai, if they have a few days, I always recommend head out to Hatta, see something that’s totally unexpected.

Azra: It’s so peaceful. I love living in Dubai and I love the city life, but I have to balance it with that, that nature, otherwise I’m like, “Ah.” I start getting a little bit crazy.

Nicola: So for a visitor who’s maybe coming to Dubai for the first time, where within the city is a good place for them to tap into, maybe some of the heritage that we’ve just spoken about, the heritage craft, some of the lesser-known traditions?

Azra: I would say the best place is Shindagha Museum. So that’s in Bur Dubai, so just along the, the creek. And they’ve transformed a lot of the older homes into like small museums, and they have different crafts that you can explore, and they’ve done a really, really great job. So I think that would be a great place to start with learning about craft. And from there- You can go deeper, you know? ‘Cause they, they feature a lot of iconic kind of, uh, people in the Middle East who have really, done their research and know what they’re talking about. So you can learn about the perfume history, about the boat making, the, the silver making. There’s so many different crafts that were practiced and, and are still practiced. And yeah, for a nature fix in Dubai, I would recommend Al Mamzar Beach.

Nicola: Al Mamzar Beach. Okay

Azra: Yes, it’s very underrated.

Nicola: Going off-piste here.

Azra: Yes. Yeah. Because, uh, you can’t always drive an hour and a half to the mountains. Sometimes you just don’t have the time for that, so I recommend that. It’s, I’d say, like the nicest beach in Dubai. Yes. ‘Cause it’s part of a public park. It’s very, very well taken care of, and you can drive your car into the park, straight to the beach. Um, and in the morning it’s quiet. Yes, and private almost.

Nicola: You get that serenity.

Azra: Absolutely.

Nicola: Who inspires you here in Dubai in terms of culture and creativity? And is there anyone that you think is doing really interesting things in, in those fields that we should be keeping an eye on for the future?

Azra: Again, Dubai Culture hosts really great events, and they really focus on like platforming like emerging artists, many of them being Emirati, and a lot of them also being just Dubai residents. I meet a lot of new artists through, through their platforms and through their kind of festivals. But there’s so many like I, like, like actual artists that are doing great things that it’s like I don’t even know where to start. I mean, of course, like, Mohammed Kazim, he’s been platforming, like traditional crafts and craftsmen and, kinda cultural just icons from the region for quite a long time. I’d also say again, Alia bin Omair. She’s actually like a, a jewelry designer, she has a space in Al Quoz, and so she does regular workshops there. It’s a smaller space, but they’re very intimate.

Nicola: Al Quoz is the industrial parts- Yes ... Of Dubai where we have Alserkal Avenue- Which is where our next guest, Butheina Kazim, has Cinema Akil.

Azra: Amazing. We love Butheina. Yes.

Nicola: Yeah. Every time I go there, I feel like it’s almost like a little subculture- Yes. Yeah ... Of artists and creatives and it’s, there’s always something interesting to see in the galleries.

Azra: There’s a lot of warehouses, so like there’s Alserkal Avenue, and there’s so many other little avenues around that people have opened shop in and created their own spaces. So it’s a great place to start, I think, to, to find homegrown, brands and stories.

Nicola: And good places to eat as well.

Azra: And good places to eat, too. Yes, of course. Alserkal, Alserkal has some of the best food, actually.

Nicola: So in all the years that you’ve lived here, how have you seen the creative cultural community evolve here?

Azra: I think it’s, like, it’s really grown, it’s really interesting seeing, the younger generation, like a lot of them are now studying the arts, you know, visual arts and just all the different types of arts. Like, there’s a real kind of creative economy that’s really come out from like the last, let’s say 10 years of, of like support and movement.

Nicola: And it feels like now there are many events, festivals, platforms that actually give them an opportunity for exposure. Do you go to any of these festivals throughout the year?

Azra: Yeah, I do. So I’d say, my favorite one is, SIKKA. Because it’s held at the Al Shindagha Museum, which is, Al Shindagha, that area is like one of my favorite, uh, areas. Like you get, every time you get there, you get lost. I’ve been going there for years and it, it was created in that way to avoid intruders because back then it was a lived area. Yeah.

Nicola: So Al Shindagha is actually one of the oldest neighborhoods in Dubai. It’s, it’s kind of where Dubai emerged, right?

Azra: Started, essentially. Yeah, absolutely.

Nicola: The creek side where the trade, the trading dhows would come in, and some of the houses in Al Shindagha are old pearl trading homes and merchant homes.

Azra: Palaces as well and palaces, yeah. The sheikh lived there. And they’ve done a really good job, I think, at preserving specifically that area, Al Shindagha. I feel like the place has really good energy too. So SIKKA’s my favorite as a festival, but also as a location. I think together it’s just, it’s, and it’s so spread out too, so you can really just explore. So yeah, definitely, um, go to SIKKA. I think it’s in January.

Nicola: It’s definitely in the cool season.

Azra: Yeah. Yes, yes. In the, in the cooler weather. Yes, as well. It’s not very familiar outside to be around.

Nicola: Well, thank you so much for joining us. It’s been such a pleasure chatting with you today. Really appreciate it.

Azra: Thanks for having me.

Nicola: Thank you very much.

That brings us to the end of our conversation with Azra Khamissa. After the break, we’ll meet a woman who founded Dubai’s first art house cinema, bringing together a community of movie lovers.

My next guest is Butheina Kazim, the Emirati founder of Cinema Akil, the region’s first independent art house cinema located in the Alserkal Avenue arts district. But it’s not just a movie theater. Cinema Akil is a community space that’s brought festivals like Reel Palestine, Arab Cinema Week, and Asian Cinerama to Dubai audiences, giving platforms to underrepresented groups and creatives.

Butheina, thank you so much for joining us in the studio. It’s a real pleasure to have you here.

Butheina Kazim: Thank you, Nicola. It’s always great to see you.

Nicola: You too. So what’s happening in the exciting world of, uh, movies right now?

Butheina: Where do I start? We’re in Q4 2026, you know, hitting me post-summer. So we’re kind of, coming off the, the long-winded Summer of Classics program, which we run every year. We’ve been running it every year after, since covid. And it’s really an opportunity for us to go back and revisit some, classics, cult classics, all-time favorites, family programming, things that you haven’t been able to see on the big screen. And really the thing about this is that it is in the UAE or in Dubai specifically, it is one of the very rare chances, almost the only chances, to see these films on the big screen because we are, fortunately or unfortunately, the only ones that are sort of carrying the mantle of independent art house and classic and repertory cinema. And that has been our mission and we’ve been trying to, to make sure that we get to as many, places and genres as possible through our single screen space in Alserkal Avenue.

Nicola: Now, I know you always have really diverse programming, and I’ve been a fan of what you’re doing since 2018 basically. And I’ve seen things like a documentary on the Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi. I saw a couple of movies from the Stanley Kubrick retrospective. I’ve seen Home Alone, so it’s like a real mix.

Butheina: Every year.

Nicola: Exactly. It’s a tradition.

Butheina: It is a tradition, with the pajamas and everything. The pajama party has become our signature move now.

Nicola: Yeah, it’s so cute and it’s so inclusive because you really are representing so many different groups and cultures and communities, and I think that’s really representative of what Dubai is with its very multicultural makeup. Let’s chat a little bit about why you decided to start your own cinema and what the evolution has been up to today.

Butheina: Look, it’s precisely what you said, right? We live in a place that’s incredibly diverse, and specifically a certain type of diversity, which is very unique to this place, and I call it the magical, 5-hour flight radius. All the countries that we call, our people and our community and our demographics coming from that 5-hour flight radius that, you know, represent a majority of the population here. It covers everything from Central Asia, to East Africa, to obviously the entire... Well, not the entire Middle East, North Africa, but, you know, a majority of it. It includes Iran, it includes Turkey, it includes all of these, you know, experiences and traditions. Obviously South Asia, you know, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal. All of these cultures, all of these cinemas, all of these cinematic traditions, including some of the greatest from Bollywood to Egyptian cinema, but also Arab cinema at large, Iranian cinema, Turkish cinema, all of those cinemas, represent, in a way the cinematic language or the tradition, or even the education, you know, of a lot of, folks.

And we, look around us and although the UAE hosts the, the biggest number of, of screens per capita in the Middle East and North African region, we didn’t have a single art house cinema dedicated to these films that come from these parts of the world. And for me, it wasn’t just about creating a space where, you know, we have a diversity token, uh, program, that is, you know, the equivalent of the Oscars, like International Best Feature, you know, that one category. It is saying, the cinema of the world and the language that we, view the world, you know, through in the moving image, in the seventh art- is made up of that, kaleidoscope, of that tradition, of that history. And I felt like it was my responsibility to, you know, bring that and share that moment.

And also, it’s just something incredible. It’s something, cinema does something, they say it’s the most democratic medium. It’s certainly the medium that, you know, is the lowest barrier to entry from a cost point of view, for the most part, from an actual lived experience. And now more and more so, especially since the advent of digital, cinema, you know, the projection and the setup of it. So I think that part is the labor of cinema is a whole other story. And funding and, you know, going down that journey and how these films that we, tend to champion from these parts of the world are miracles in and of their own, right? Because of the journey that it takes to, to make them.

So in a way, Cinema Akil became, uh, sort of selfishly, voraciously invested in making sure that these wonders are experienced and shared, and that it also, through cinema, in a very maybe cheesy way, brings people closer together and, breaks down barriers and allows you to see your neighbor, your coworker, the person that, you know, you share, you know, time and life with, um, in a different light. And it’s something that, you know, as much as the city celebrates its diversity, there’s always opportunity to do more so, and cinema does so very uniquely in a way that any other cultural form, like food or music, may not be able to, because you really step into the lives, the shoes, you know, behind the eyes of, the creators and the characters in the film.

Nicola: You started off as a kind of a roaming pop-up cinema. That’s correct, right?

Butheina: Mm-hmm. A nomadic cinema.

Nicola: And then- A nomadic cinema. Yes. Sorry. You started off as a nomadic cinema- Yeah ... And then you moved into the Alserkal Avenue space. Yeah. How have you seen Dubai’s cultural environment change or evolve in those recent years?

Butheina: I think this year has been particularly vivid in that reckoning because, we’re celebrating our 8th anniversary at Alserkal this year, and, that’s almost a decade. And looking back, looking around us now to what Alserkal, has become, for those who haven’t been to the district, I mean, it’s a, an anomaly to the city. You know, in a city where everything is, it’s constantly under construction, you’re always seeing the best of the best, you have starchitects coming through the city all the time. There’s always, reinvention, and it’s a bit of an Etch A Sketch kind of place to live, right? And, with Alserkal, there was this sort of reversal in a way of, the way that we experience the urban fabric of the city because it’s a cluster of warehouses.

There’s 3 different parts. The area is called Al Quoz, and a part of it now where Alserkal sits is called the Al- Al Quoz, Creative Zone, it was a place of, you know, e- import and export, Dubai’s kind of origin story, and it was also a place of flat architecture, of warehouses that were in a very similar model to other cities like the, from the Meatpacking District to Shoreditch you know, those are low, lower cost, rent, options for artists and creative industries typically, and that’s how it started. And for us, it was having a partner in Alserkal, an organization that was, you know, family-run, that believed in the arts as a linchpin of lived, lived experience, quality of life in the city, and they were creating these purpose-built, spaces that were zoned for, galleries and exhibition spaces and theaters, and record stores, and those were our original neighbors, right?

As we started designing, you know, what an art house cinema would look like here, what kind of warehouse, you know, how many screens. We’re like, “You know, before we even start building, let’s do a prototype, and let’s take over a summer long, residency- In one of the warehouses and, Alserkal, you know, being the incredible collaborative partners that they are, were like, “You know what? Yes, we’re right behind you. Let’s do this together.” We were able to do a summer-long series every single day of the, of the summer, selling, you know, lower priced tickets and, you know, a few snacks and really not even a sign outside the door. And people, by the end of it, we had... Our closing film was Loving Vincent, the animated feature, and we had 300 people lined up the door in, you know, I wanna say 42 degree heat. This is September in Dubai, and this was the kind of, the testimony that we needed to go all in. And then sure enough, a year later we opened our doors to the permanent location to what became our flagship home, our beloved home in Alserkal Avenue.

Nicola: So you, you really are a cornerstone of this creative, artistic community called Alserkal Avenue. As a visitor to Dubai, I know the first time I went to Alserkal Avenue, and I am sending friends there tomorrow who are visiting Dubai for the first time, and I know they’re going to love it, but I also know that they’ll take an Uber and they’ll drive through this dusty industrial area, and they’ll see the Burj Khalifa on the skyline and think they’re going, like, far, far away from Dubai. And it’s, it’s this real disconnect because it’s not the polished, shiny Dubai that people perhaps expect if they’ve never been here before. It’s almost like a subculture in some ways, and it’s a place where you can see art, and you can join workshops, and you can see a great movie, and you can have some great food, and you can meet some really interesting people. What do you think Alserkal Avenue brings to Dubai from that cultural perspective?

Butheina: I think for a city that has kind of made its name and cut its teeth on the pursuit of perfection, and pristine sort of output in everything from, user experience to hospitality to all the industries that Dubai has sort of excelled in. There is a pleasant, human element in the surprise of that which is a perfect imperfection, which is for me the most, you know, beautiful and magical space because it’s where life itself kind of takes place and happens. You know, it really is a bit of a port of call that is, that demands very little, you know, of its audience, that allows you to kind of come in shoulders down and really be close on a human scale, to each other in surprising ways that, uh, maybe the formality of other parts of the urban dynamic, uh, you know, don’t allow.

Nicola: You touched on an interesting thing there, which was human scale, and that’s really what Alserkal Avenue and some of the perhaps lesser visited neighborhoods, so like for example, Satwa and Karama, some of the neighborhoods that maybe a first-time visitor to Dubai doesn’t automatically gravitate towards. But these are the places where you walk around and you see life on the streets, Dubai is so multi-layered, and these are all the layers that make this place so magical.

Butheina: I mean, there are some incredible people who are doing great work in making sure that folks, you know, do get to discover these places, one of which, would be amiss not to mention is Arva Ahmed with Frying Pan Adventures, which does these incredible walking tours, um, you all over the city.

Nicola: She’s sadly closing it down this year.

Butheina: I know. It broke my heart.

Nicola: I know, me too.

Butheina: But I mean, the, her multimedia kind of, you know, portfolio that she’s growing now is gonna be incredibly important and rich, uh, in being able to preserve that archive and those routes and that research and the rigor that she put behind, you know, finding these really like mom and pop, you know, shops that have existed here for, you know, 50-some years, maybe even older in some cases. They’re a dime a dozen. It’s not an anomaly for Dubai. It’s not this cute little kind of bakery in Al Quoz that is the anomaly. It’s actually all these other places that may require, you know, a little bit more time and traffic for you to get to or a metro ride, which is, you know, one of the cleanest, most, you know, organized metro rides you’re ever gonna take in your life. But it’s worth it!

Nicola: But it’s also, the groceries in our neighborhood, in the Jumeirah neighborhood. Driving along Jumeirah Beach Road, when you stop in and get a karak, get a 7 dirham shawarma, all of these very local experiences that are often missed.

Butheina: Yeah.

Nicola: They’re the magic.

Butheina: Yeah. And they’re kind of, like, taken for granted because they’re just there and they’ve been there for a long time. But it is actually the most charming aspect of being in these places, right? And Jumeirah, I mean, particularly is, is a fishing village, right? So, you know, again, this human scale, you know, single to, you know, G plus one, you know, story houses maximum. You’re able to see the entire cityscape, your relationship to the sea and to the water. That I think retains, retains its stories through the walls and the, and even the sand that’s in that area.

Nicola: And you grew up here.

Butheina: And I grew up here. I’m from here, you know? I’m the ultimate Dubai kid. So, you know, for me it’s intuitive to do something, to give something, you know, back, to be part of that story in some shape, way, or form, but also to show a particular side of the story that was, for me, the story. You know? Whether it’s the cultural diversity, whether it’s the lived experience, whether it’s the spatial component of it. So even in the design, when we wanted to set out and do this, we didn’t wanna replicate, you know, the beauty of, art house cinemas around the world, and I studied, over 1,000 of them at this point. And so from a design point of view and from a, a spatial point of view, it was very important that the space reflects where we are. So what, uh, we did was, we went to, Golden Cinema or, which was formerly known as Plaza Cinema. It was in Bur Dubai, so an older, you know, part or older district. A very pedestrian, very, public-facing district. An incredible modernist, architectural, heirloom, that was being demolished at the time to make way for a hotel.

So it was an absolute heartbreak story. There was an artist called Ammar Al Attar who was, who made it his mission to document cinemas all over the UAE, and he has this in- crazy archive that’s in a warehouse somewhere, and his photography of all these cinemas across the country. And this was one of them. So he was filming, the pre-demolition. I asked him, how to get access to it. We did a shoot. I remember it was with Rebecca Ann Proctor. She was doing a feature for Harper’s Bazaar, and we did, a shoot inside, in the rubble, of what was remaining of this 1,000-seat, uh, you know, cinema. But on the balcony, the seats were still intact, so I said, “Hey, like, how can I get, you know, access to the demolition, you know, guy’s number? Like, how could I get ahold of these?” We stripped those seats out. There wasn’t much else to salvage other than some ticket stubs and, you know, a few posters here and there. But, um, I was really glad that we ended up with around 50 seats. We obviously took them and we reupholstered them, But the bones were the bones. And the bolts that are, you know, bolted onto the, that, that hold them in place in Alserkal are the bolts that were there from the ‘60s, from 1969 and the numbers are all over the place. And we don’t have assigned seating. That was the other thing. So we wanted to make sure it also reflects, the majlis nature, you know, of, of the way that life, you know, takes place, decision-making takes place, community build- building takes place, is

Nicola: What is a majlis for our listeners who are not familiar with that concept?

Butheina: So the majlis is a sort of a public facing community living room. I’ve never had to define it. It’s part of a hu- like a kind of a ho- a home, usually attached to a home, or it belongs to a family. So every family, uh, or every other family would typically have a majlis, and they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, including the leadership, uh, in the UAE. And until this day, their majlises remain open to, you know, the people, to the public, to, citizens who, you know, who want to come in and, you know, share their, uh, concerns or thoughts or even appreciation. And it really is the fabric that holds, you know, Emirati so- society together. They’re usually gender segregated, which is not a tradition that we kept in, uh, you know, in the cinema. And it is really a safe, private space, you know? And there is a certain kind of respect that it commands, even though it’s very informal. We wanted to make sure that there is as little divide as possible, as little hierarchy as possible in the space. We also, uh, didn’t want kind of, uh, cascading, uh, or bleacher-style, auditorium-style seating. We wanted to make sure anybody, you know, can access all levels, all seating options because a cinema is meant to be an open space, and I think spatially it should reflect that. Um, yeah, and that’s, that’s the, the space at Alserkal.

Nicola: So as an Emirati woman, what do you want a visitor to take away from a stay in, in Dubai in terms of a memory that is actually related to Emirati culture? And how do they tap into that? What do you hope that maybe a first-time visitor will take with them as, as a significant memory of the city?

Butheina: I think that my ask is always, whether it’s through the work that I do or of anyone that I, come across, is to shed judgment and lead with curiosity to some degree, because I think that’s where the magic happens. That’s where surprises happen. That’s where transformation for yourself happens. So if not for, you know, the greater good of the human, species, do it for yourself, to come into a place like Dubai, with curiosity, with an open heart, with, an emotional lens. I think Dubai doesn’t really lead with love sometimes, and I think there’s so much love in this city that binds it together, and there are so many friendships, and there’s so much community. Like, Dubai thrives on community and survives on community, and this is why people like, you know, people talk about, “Oh, how did I end up here? I was only planning to be here a year, and I’m here now for 15,” because of that community, you know? Because it really does have a, again, that 5-hour flight radius of, you know, cultures and traditions and c- and collectivist, approach and view of the world. That kicks in, you know? That kicks in. And I think Dubai deserves, you know, that, that chance at love and that sort of benefit of the doubt experiencing it through heart and not just through spectacle. And sometimes I think it will really, you know, surprise you in ways that you didn’t, didn’t expect.

So Yeah, so come, come with all of that heart. Watch a film, try the food, meet the people, talk to strangers. That’s a series we kicked off this year, and it’s been incredible. It was just about getting people together to get to know each other through a shared experience of watching a film, which I always say is, like, akin to traveling together. And you watch a film together, and then after the film, there’s a facilitator that goes around and gets people to speak to each other, whether it’s about the film or about something else or about their viewpoint of a certain, about a certain issue. So I really believe in that, and I, I see the value and the magic in the room when we do things like that, and I think it can happen on a much larger scale if we design around that sort of thinking.

Nicola: It all goes back to the human connection.

Butheina: Absolutely. It’s all we got.

Nicola: It is. Thank you so much for joining us on Unpacked. I’ve loved our conversation as always, Butheina.

Butheina: Thank you, Nicola.

Nicola: It’s been a real pleasure having you. Thank you so much.

Butheina: Right back at you. See you at, see you at the movies.

Nicola: So as we’ve seen, it’s not all shopping malls and construction cranes. Dubai is also rich in culture, from cinema to henna and traditional crafts passed down, reinvented, and shared by people from here and people who choose to make the city home. And that’s a wrap on our 4-part series on Dubai.

If you want to go back to the beginning to hear my story, Dubai’s fascinating hospitality scene, the restaurants showcasing the city’s homegrown soul, you’ll find all those episodes linked below. And if you’d rather watch than listen, you can catch these conversations on YouTube, too. That link is also in the show notes. I’m Nicola Chilton. Thank you so much for listening to Unpacked. It’s been a real pleasure showing you my Dubai