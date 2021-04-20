Hike Among the Hoodoos

Deep within the backroads between Albuquerque and Santa Fe lies Tent Rocks National Monument; a naturally occurring landscape caused by a mixture of volcanic eruptions and water erosion over the years. Hoodoos and narrow canyons are along the entire recreational trail. Sometimes the trail narrows within the canyon so dramatically that you feel like you are in another world, surrounded by walls of smooth, red rock and whispering sandy terrain.



Park your car at the lot and hike your way in. The Cave Loop Trail is easy and 1.2 miles long. The more difficult Canyon Trail is a 1.5-mile trek into the canyons to the top of the mesa. This is a great place to take a seat, eat a snack and enjoy the excellent view of surrounding mountains and valleys.



Be cautious during the rainy season of monsoons and flash floods - they can occur quite suddenly so please look at the weather before you go.