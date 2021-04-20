Spice Emporium
Durban is home to the largest Indian population outside of India, a fact that has heavily influenced the city’s culture—and food. For a taste of Durban’s signature Afro-Indian fare, head to the Spice Emporium, a family-run supermarket where you can purchase authentic spices and other vegetarian food to bring home from your travels. When you’re done shopping, stop by the on-site Chaat Café and order up a variety of vegetarian bites, from khaman dhokla
(a steamed gram-and-chickpea flour cake) and vada pav
(a lightly spiced potato patty topped with chutney) to paneer
sandwiches and vegetable biryani
.