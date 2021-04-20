Where are you going?
Spice Emporium

31 Monty Naicker Road
Website
| +27 31 332 5888
Spice Emporium South Africa
More info

Sun 9:30am - 3:30pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 8am - 3pm

Spice Emporium

Durban is home to the largest Indian population outside of India, a fact that has heavily influenced the city’s culture—and food. For a taste of Durban’s signature Afro-Indian fare, head to the Spice Emporium, a family-run supermarket where you can purchase authentic spices and other vegetarian food to bring home from your travels. When you’re done shopping, stop by the on-site Chaat Café and order up a variety of vegetarian bites, from khaman dhokla (a steamed gram-and-chickpea flour cake) and vada pav (a lightly spiced potato patty topped with chutney) to paneer sandwiches and vegetable biryani.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
