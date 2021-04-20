River Antoine Rum Distillery, River Antoine Estate
Pearls Main Rd, Moya, Grenada
+1 473-442-4755
Sun 6pm - 12:01am
Tue - Sat 7:30am - 12:01am
Grenada's Oldest Rum DistilleryThe lovely spice island of Grenada is a tropical island retreat.
The natural beauty of Grenada is displayed in its lush vegetation. The beaches are long gorgeous strands of sand ringed by translucent azure waters.
The local people are friendly, laid-back, happy people who are willing to assist you in any way.
The native, traditional foods are enhanced by spices, especially nutmeg, grown on the island.
After two days on the stunning beach, we decided to do some traveling. We rented a car for a couple of days and drove out on an island tour with the aid of a current map.
One of the sites we wanted to experience was the River Antoine Estate's rum distillery.
The estate was in the north east region of Grenada. The small distillery is Grenada's oldest functioning rum distillery (1785) and also the oldest in the Caribbean.
Their process of making the rum has remained unchanged for generations. You are treated to a guided tour ( about 1 hour) of the facility with an informative, smiling guide who gives you a history lesson about this particular distillery and the process of rum production.
The water wheel that powers the rollers that crush the canes, and huge copper pots in which the juice is boiled are the same used at River Antoine since the beginning of their production in the late 18th century.
At the end of the tour you may sample the rum. It is very potent but delicious.
A Hospitality Center sells the distillery's products.
