Pont de Normandie Pont de Normandie, 14600 Honfleur, France

Crossing Through Normandy Make sure that your Normandy itinerary includes crossing the Pont de Normandie cable bridge. Completed in 1995 this bridge spans the river Seine linking Le Havre to Honfleur in Normandy. Not only is it fun to drive over, but there’s also a pedestrian and biking lane for those who aren’t scared of heights!