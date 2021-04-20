Old Coach Road
Visit the central New Zealand town of Ohakune during winter, and it's the energetic après-ski hub for winter-sports enthusiasts from nearby Mount Ruapehu. But in spring and summer, the emphasis here turns to mountain biking the Old Coach Road. Renowned as one of the country's most accessible backcountry bike paths, the half-day trail traverses a former trading route from Ohakune to Horopito, and the combination of restored cobblestones and leafy tracks includes two spectacular viaducts as well as giant rimu and totara trees almost 2,000 years old. Heading (mainly) downhill from Horopito to Ohakune is recommended, and My Kiwi Adventure in the nearby mountain hamlet of National Park can help out with bike rentals and trailhead transport.