Nicosia

Nicosia, Cyprus
Website
Old Lefkosia's Hidden Gem Nicosia Cyprus

Old Lefkosia's Hidden Gem

On the 'Greek' side of Lefkosia's (Nicosia's) walled city, adjacent to the Phaneromeni Church, is a tiny, abandoned mosque. Just behind it is Mattheos, a quaint little restaurant frequented almost exclusively by locals. The owners serve a selection of traditional Cypriot dishes (jotted down on practically ancient handwritten menus), including grilled chicken livers, kleftiko (meat and potatoes cooked in a clay pot) and my personal favorite, stifado (a beef/onion stew served on pourgouri).

Everything is delicious and affordable (the clientele are mostly nearby shop workers), so if you're in the mood for a quick eat while exploring the old town, or some truly authentic Cypriot cuisine that isn't seafood or kebab, look no further.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

