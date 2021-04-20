Nicosia Nicosia, Cyprus

Old Lefkosia's Hidden Gem On the 'Greek' side of Lefkosia's (Nicosia's) walled city, adjacent to the Phaneromeni Church, is a tiny, abandoned mosque. Just behind it is Mattheos, a quaint little restaurant frequented almost exclusively by locals. The owners serve a selection of traditional Cypriot dishes (jotted down on practically ancient handwritten menus), including grilled chicken livers, kleftiko (meat and potatoes cooked in a clay pot) and my personal favorite, stifado (a beef/onion stew served on pourgouri).



Everything is delicious and affordable (the clientele are mostly nearby shop workers), so if you're in the mood for a quick eat while exploring the old town, or some truly authentic Cypriot cuisine that isn't seafood or kebab, look no further.