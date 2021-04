Moka 3200 E Airfield Dr

Addictive Mochas at Moka Sure, you could have a well-made espresso or relax with a herbal tea blend, but the real treats at this coffee shop are the blended mocha drinks. I’ll confess that my favorite is the white chocolate–salt caramel with an espresso shot and no, I don’t want to know how many calories it has! Beware: These drinks are ridiculously addictive and this pre-security airport cafe is open for late night snack attacks. You have been warned...