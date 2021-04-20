Croatia's Mljet National Park: See Why Homer Couldn't Leave

Mljet (pronounced Mee-yet) National Park is located on a stunningly beautiful island in the Adriatic off Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. The ancient Greek poet Homer mentions this island in the Odyssey, and according to legend Odysseus was marooned here for 7 years. The locals smile and say, “But of course, why would he want to leave?” Indeed. We reached Mljet by boat from the port city of Gruz, near Dubrovnik. Guided tours are available, and if you travel with a group you get to skip the LONG ticket lines in the harbor (for all destinations, not just Mljet). The boat ride is pleasant. Once you arrive on the island, you're transported by van, then another boat, to the monastery (located on an island within the island). Have lunch at the monastery before exploring. You should have enough time to walk around Malo Jezero (Small Lake), swim, or rent a kayak. Bring water as it can get quite hot. A few guesthouses on the other side of the island offer overnight accommodations. If I had known that Mljet is so beautiful, I would have made arrangements to stay for at least a couple of days. Ah, next time. This is a really special place, not to be missed if you're in the region. I heard that Time Magazine named it one of the world’s 10 most beautiful islands.