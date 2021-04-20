Lo Sereno Casa De Playa Troncones, Guerrero, Mexico

Lo Sereno Casa De Playa We had a lovely visit at Lo Sereno Casa De Playa. This gorgeously designed hotel sits on a pristine coconut palm lined three mile long beach with the Sierra Madre mountains as its backdrop. There is an infinity pool that lies between your room and the beach along with an open air dining area which has delicious locally sourced food and drink. The staff is extremely attentive, without being too present. The perfect place to find lots of sunshine and R&R!