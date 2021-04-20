Lo Sereno Casa De Playa
Troncones, Guerrero, Mexico
| +52 755 103 0073
Lo Sereno Casa De PlayaWe had a lovely visit at Lo Sereno Casa De Playa. This gorgeously designed hotel sits on a pristine coconut palm lined three mile long beach with the Sierra Madre mountains as its backdrop. There is an infinity pool that lies between your room and the beach along with an open air dining area which has delicious locally sourced food and drink. The staff is extremely attentive, without being too present. The perfect place to find lots of sunshine and R&R!
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Local healthy fare
We started each day with a delicious breakfast at Lo Sereno Casa de Playa. Every morning the offering was loaded with fresh fruit and a twist on traditional dishes. Kicking off the day with a meal next to the beach in their gorgeous open air dining area was definitely a treat we looked forward to.