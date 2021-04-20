Where are you going?
Leticia, Amazonas Department, Colombia
Leticia, the capital of Colombia’s Amazonas region, is the country’s southernmost town, located where Colombia, Brazil, and Peru meet. Right across the street that acts as the border, is the Brazilian town of Tabatinga; you reach Peru’s Santa Rosa by fording the mighty Amazon (which, at this point, is 1300 feet across). This three-way frontier has become a strange patchwork of cultures and languages. While you’re here on the Colombian side, try araza juice—native to the Amazon region—at Parque Santander, especially as evening falls, when thousands of birds return nest in the trees. Cruise the Amazon to the mating grounds of the pink river dolphin; then visit the Museo de Arte del Banco de la República and its collection of artifacts from the indigenous communities that still inhabit surrounding jungles. Tropical attractions abound—especially popular are the ziplines that skim treetops 230 feet up and where designed by the indigenous community.
