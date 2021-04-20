Where are you going?
Kai Matsumoto

1 Chome-31-１ Asamaonsen, Matsumoto-shi, Nagano-ken 390-0303, Japan
Website
| +81 570-073-011
Take a Bath Unlike Any Other at Kai Matsumoto

At the new Kai Matsumoto inn, located in the historic town of Matsumoto in the Japanese Alps, the spa offers 13 different traditional Japanese bathing rituals in its eight baths. The alkaline water is drawn from nearby Asama Hot Springs, which once fed the private bathhouse of the Lord of Matsumoto Castle, and is believed to boost metabolism. Guests stay in minimalist rooms, sleep on tatami (straw mats) topped with pillowy bedding, and dine on authentic kaiseki (multicourse Japanese meals) that might include Wagyu beef with local herbs.

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

