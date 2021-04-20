Hoi An in Photos

Tet: Don't Miss It!

Tet, or the Lunar New Year is by far Vietnam's top holiday. The country gets together with family and friends, remembers loved ones passed, and sets high hopes for a lucky new year. It is a magical time of the year in Vietnam, but can prove a bit challening for the traveler. Don't let this stop your Viet-Travel experience. Tet can be unforgettable even if you aren't a local. The streets are filled with flowers and food, markets bustling and everyone is contagiously happy leading up to the 4 day hiatus from life. But if you're traveling in Vietnam during Tet, chances are you're in a hotel- so make your own Tet! Buy some candies, beer, watermelon seeds, playing cards, have a local find some Tet-cuisine... and invite all your friends, fellow travelers and the Vietnamese stuck working the hotel during the holiday. Of course if you can sneak an invite to a local Tet party, that would be ideal, but otherwise create your own fun and luck for the new year- it could be a once in a lifetime experience!