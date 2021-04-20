Where are you going?
Halfampieskraal

R326
| +27 21 558 7211
An African Farm Caledon South Africa

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

An African Farm

Southern Africa is often associated essentially with safaris or Cape Town, gateway to some spectacular scenery, fine wine and a botanical kingdom that is world renowned. Many return visitors enjoy discovering more than this, and for complete relaxation coupled with eccentric hosts on a farm that offers warm hospitality and unlikely features such as an area known as ‘Club Havana’, ‘Halfaampieskraal’ near the charming village of Napier, and close to the south western cape coast, fits the bill. Described as “The Perfect Place To Do Nothing At All’, it welcomes travellers whether they be on their own, also couples, families and friends exploring together, to enjoy great food, comfortable accommodation with character and lots of delicious local wines and craft beers, or a large gin and tonic at sundown overlooking a peaceful agricultural landscape.
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert

