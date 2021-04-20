Dominican Republic in Photos
Cuyaya
+1 809-922-8877
Learn to Roast Chocolate at a Women's CollectiveThe new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Cabarete Beach
The beach itself is wide, golden and lined with an array of eateries. But it's also known around the world as one of the best places to windsurf (June welcomes an international competition here). Even if you aren’t a practitioner of the sport, you can relax on the sand and gaze at the pros as they surf, swirl and jump over the waves. Kiteboarding, windsurfing’s more airborne sister, has also taken off in the area.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Street Dogs
I have a new hobby of photographing dogs I meet on the street around the world. This one I encountered in the Dominican Republic, just down the road from the obnoxious tourist trap of Cabarete. I think if Bourbon Street and Kho San Road had a baby, it might be the main drag in Cabarete. That place is just THAT annoying. Anyway, if you must head to Cabarete to surf, make sure to ask a local to take you to La Boca for lunch. It's a short drive but there are no signs and it can be tough to find. There, you will likely encounter a herd of friendly beach dogs ... and the best grilled whole fish on the planet.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Punta Cana View for Two
It only takes about three minutes of standing on Bavaro Beach to quickly realize that parasailing is a popular Punta Cana activity.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Eating Like a Local in Cabarete
Sure, the Dominican Republic has all-inclusive beach resorts and fancy, modern eateries, but outside of the predictable tourist sprawl is the heart of the Dominican culture.
At this roadside restaurant in the town of Cabarete, two lunch time patrons discuss tales of normal life in a dimly-lit eatery where few travelers venture. Flanked by colors which jump from the walls, it’s a telling display of Dominican vibrancy.
As with every destination in the world, to truly get a sense of authentic culture you must leave the comforts of the modern resort and hang with locals on little-known sidestreets to feel the pulse of resident life.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Coconut Refreshment on Playa Las Terrenas
Picture-perfect Playa Las Terrenas stretches for kilometers. To the east of town it is dotted with beach bars and restaurants set among the palm trees. These simple joints are perfect for kicking back with a beer or a Cuba libre. But if that sounds too formal and structured, or you just can't drag yourself away from the sand, keep an eye out for people wandering the beach and selling coconuts. (Note: Dust off your haggle.) They'll hack the top off for you so you can drink the milk, but if you want to get to the flesh you'll have to go all Robinson Crusoe and improvise with a rock.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Get Around the Dominican Republic Like a Local
A motoconcho is a taxi “motorcycle” (sometimes closer to a moped) in the Dominican Republic. A quick ride across town should cost around 50 pesos or $1.50 US.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Put a Smile on Your Face at Parrilla Luis
Just look at that grin!
That doesn't just happen for no reason.
Ok sure, maybe the pre-dinner rums may have a little to do with it, but mostly that beaming demeanor is thanks to some killer local Dominican Republic cuisine in the form of BBQ chicken, rice & peas, yucca, plantains and salad.
Located just off the main road across from Ocean Dream in the heart of Cabarete, Parrilla Luis is a local spot with a lot to love!
almost 7 years ago
World Class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Dojo
I didnt manage to get on the tatami myself, but grabbing a drink and watching these guys train while trying to capture some photos was a sport unto itself. They accept students of all levels, from beginner to black belt, and teach classes in English and Spanish.
almost 7 years ago
Wake boarding up River
Great place to do some wake boarding until the locals pointed out all the crocodiles that where sitting on the edge of the river! Added to the fear factor. Great views up the river.
almost 7 years ago
Glimpses of the Dominican Republic
My travelmates and I were en route to a holistic health center in Tubagua when this Dominican family zoomed past on a motorbike. I've been to several places in the Caribbean, and I know that motorcycle helmets tend to be a faux pas, but I'd never seen someone holding a baby on the back of a motorcycle before - much less without a helmet! This image gives me great insight into what everyday life in the Dominican Republic is really like.
about 5 years ago
What I plan to do....
Punta Cana can be a good place for windsurfing. However if you are super serious about windsurfing you need to know that the Mecca of wind sports in Dominican Republic is Cabarete (about 8 hours road trip from Punta Cana).
almost 5 years ago
Best transfer dominican republic
over 6 years ago
The Country Life - Essence of the DR
There are many different sides of every country that you visit. You can take the city lovers route and discover all of that, or you can take to the country and get in touch with how people used to live before cities and the many conveniences that we have today.
The farm life in the DR is like that of the farm life in many places of the world. There is seldom electricity, the water comes from the rivers and you live off of the land. You get what you give.
From my experience this creates an authentic person. Not changed by the outside world and connected completely to nature, if you're looking to see some true culture you go to the mountains, rivers and deserted places where few people live.
almost 7 years ago
Dominican from Above
Flying over the DR is probably one of the most gorgous things ever! I took this picture out the window from the plane.
almost 7 years ago
Paradise
We had to take an 1 hour long drive from the airport in Puerto Plata to Las Terrenas. We saw some beautiful spots along the way!
almost 7 years ago
Dune buggy Punta Cana!
The half day dune buggy tour (i booked through viator.com) was the highlight. Though the resort is nice, I was going stir crazy. I HIGHLY recommend doing this!
almost 7 years ago
The Hasty Retreat
Luckily, there still are places in the world enough untouched to spend a week like Robinson Crusoe--unplugged, unstructured, by the sea. On the Samana Peninsula of the Dominican Republic, I found a small guest house that had space in the back garden to pitch a tent.
Here was the view from my tent! Perched on top of 150' bluff overlooking a pounding sea, the Atlantic Ocean didn't lull me into sleep every night. The last few days were spent under full moon nights. And when a truly big wave would hit the bluff, compressed air would blow through vents in the stone, sounding like a surfacing humpback whale (which I spotted off the coast--they come to the Samana to calve.)
I awoke on my final morning (I'd planned to break camp and catch the "guagua" to town, then a bus back to Santo Domingo) to torrential rains! I dashed around like a madman in a bathing suit, trying to extract all my belongings. It was so over-the-top ludicrous, that I just had to laugh out-loud. All my anxiety about keeping my stuff safe & dry washed away in the rainstorm.
Sometimes "losing control" is the best thing that can happen on a travel. It keeps you real.
