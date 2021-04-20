Dominican Republic in Photos

Dune buggy Punta Cana!

The half day dune buggy tour (i booked through viator.com) was the highlight. Though the resort is nice, I was going stir crazy. I HIGHLY recommend doing this!



Other things to note:

- All-inclusive is pretty much the only option here. If food is a big part of your travel experience Punta Cana will disappoint you - be forewarned....



- AMEN for bug wipes and sunglasses (though not intense in November the sunlight is oddly bright white)!



- Be prepared to pay $10 pp entry fee at the airport. Our resort was a 40 min. drive and I assume all the others are the same in that you are locked in. There's no where else to go walking distance (hence the all-inclusive).



- The people are friendly and love to sing but hardly speak English (in fact I was amazed at how many non-english speaking tourists there were also!). Our resort, casino, market etc used american dollars though. And hotel itself was very kid friendly.



- The beach sand rivals Destin's (#1 on my beach list) but riptide was too strong for me to enjoy the ocean.



Lastly, when departing, getting to the airport and airport itself is MADDENING. I very strongly recommend you use a taxi instead of bus transport (we reserved 3 hours in advance and still barely made it).