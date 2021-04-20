Deception Island
Antarctica's Rocky BeachesNot your typical beach destination, believe it or not Antarctica does have some beautiful, if not rocky beaches. Antarctica is often known as being incredibly cold, which is true – in the Austral winter. But in the summer months that last from November through March, the 7th continent can be comfortable and even temperate. The ultimate bucket list adventure though is to go for a dip in Antarctic waters.
Deception Island is located in the South Shetland island chain off of Antarctica and has long been home to those wishing to make Antarctica a base. From whalers to scientists, the uniquely perfect bay has protected them all. However that bay is actually a caldera of a still active volcano, making this an uncertain place of safety at best. But that thermal heat has created an interesting phenomenon – the waters nearest shore are warm, even hot making a polar bear plunge possible. Even if you don’t want to take the plunge, walking down the beach as the thermal mist lifts off the water is a magical experience.